A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Alachua County School Board voted to tap more than $5 million from the One Mill Tax to pay for staffing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board is relying on the voter approved extra property tax to help balance the books. The One Mill Tax generates about $17 million a year. Tuesday night, the school board voted to tap more than $5 million from that to pay for...
WCJB
Alachua County motions to support single family zoning in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An appeal to the state to stop Gainesville’s ban on single family zoning has a new ally, Alachua County. County attorneys on Wednesday filed a motion to support the plaintiffs, two residents of the city. Alachua County commissioners had asked city leaders to not go...
WCJB
City Commissioner speaks against colleagues’ trip to Israel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is planning a trip to Israel alongside Commissioners David Arreola and Adrian Hayes Santos. The trio are all in their final months in office as their terms come to an end. The timing of the trip has led to questions from fellow members of the City Commission.
mycbs4.com
Alachua County Commissioners sworn into office, Alford reclaims seat
On Tuesday morning, Alachua County Commissioners were sworn into office to serve the next four years. "This has been one of the most challenging years of my life," Alford said after being sworn into a room filled with family and others. After voters placed Mary Alford back on the county...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV to tackle major development, land trust items
Following a recess and the elections, the Gainesville City Commission will reconvene for a regular meeting on Thursday. The meeting will spread a full agenda across three sessions starting at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The evening session will include final approval of a 1,778-acre development in north...
Northern Turnpike Extension remains in FDOT plans
A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
WCJB
Newberry votes to consider open-container ordinance
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry is moving toward an open container ordinance, like the one currently in place in Ocala. City leaders tonight voted to have staff draw up language for an ordinance that would allow beer and wine to be consumed out of doors in a five block area around Newberry Road, west of the railroad tracks.
WCJB
Activists plan GPD protest as Gainesville city leaders hold special meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Protestors are demanding that Gainesville city leaders abolish the police department’s K-9 unit. Gainesville city leaders are holding a special meeting at 5:30 on Wednesday evening. A demonstrative rally is also scheduled for right outside City Hall at 5 p.m. tomorrow. Members of groups including...
WCJB
Outgoing Gainesville city leaders plan trip to the Middle East
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Taxpayers will foot the bill to send outgoing members of the Gainesville City Commission on a trip to Israel. Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos and David Arreola will attend the Muniworld Conference from Dec. 6 - 8. The conference is being held in Tel Aviv.
WCJB
Columbia County Tourism Development Council to consider request to finish funding for a solar power project
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Tourism Development Council will consider a request to finish funding for a solar power project on Wednesday. The project is to heat the school systems’ Aquatic Center in Lake City. It will start at 11 a.m. It will be held at...
WCJB
Lake Shore Hospital Authority board members approved improvements vital to renting out the facility
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is another step forward to use the medical facility that once housed the Lake Shore Hospital. Hospital Authority members Monday night approved improvements deemed vital to renting out the facility. That includes repairs to the elevator and fire systems. They also learned that staffers...
ocala-news.com
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital awarded ‘A’ safety grade
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital were both recently awarded an ‘A’ safety grade from The Leapfrog Group following an evaluation of general hospitals across the country. This national distinction celebrates both hospitals’ achievements in protecting their patients from preventable harm and medical errors....
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
Community comes through for Cunningham
Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
mycbs4.com
Legally-blind man seeks justice after deputy arrested him mistaking cane for firearm
Columbia County, FL — Residents of Lake City came together this morning to fight for justice for legally blind veteran James Hodges, who was arrested by Columbia County deputies. "The only way to drive away darkness is to turn the lights on," Hodges said. On Oct. 31st Hodges was...
ocala-news.com
Resident says SW 38th Court, SW 40th Street intersection is a ‘disaster area’
Has anyone taken a look at SW 38th Court where it meets up with SW 40th Street in Ocala? That is a total disaster area and a major accident waiting to happen. That area is too narrow and not meant to be a place where two streets merge with no access road in case of an emergency.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Three SBAC members say goodbye
Tuesday night’s School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) meeting became emotional as outgoing members Mildred Russell, Gunnar Paulson, and Chair Robert Hyatt said their goodbyes. Russell made a run for re-election earlier this year but fell short as Diyonne McGraw defeated her to recapture the SBAC District 2 seat.
WCJB
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The attorney representing a blind veteran has sent a notice of intent to pursue damages against the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office after the man’s cane was mistaken for a pistol. James Hodges is pursuing damages resulting from the “egregious, and excessive acts of...
Florida Man Arrested For Pulling Woman With A Walker To The Ground Over Lunch Line Dispute
A 66-year-old Florida man has been arrested after becoming upset over the lunch line at an assisted living facility and attacking a woman. Deputies in Marion County responded to Harbor House of Ocala on SW Highway 484 in reference to a battery. According to investigators,
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD collects 137 pounds of medications
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) collected 137 pounds of medications during the Oct. 29 Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. According to a Nov. 15 LCPD release, the nationwide event is designed for people to properly dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medications in...
