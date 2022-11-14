ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

WCJB

City Commissioner speaks against colleagues’ trip to Israel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe is planning a trip to Israel alongside Commissioners David Arreola and Adrian Hayes Santos. The trio are all in their final months in office as their terms come to an end. The timing of the trip has led to questions from fellow members of the City Commission.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV to tackle major development, land trust items

Following a recess and the elections, the Gainesville City Commission will reconvene for a regular meeting on Thursday. The meeting will spread a full agenda across three sessions starting at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The evening session will include final approval of a 1,778-acre development in north...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Northern Turnpike Extension remains in FDOT plans

A cross section of horse farm owners, developers, real estate agents, county residents, government staffers and elected officials convened at the Horse Farms Forever annual conservation summit held Nov. 14 at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company. When guest speaker Jared Perdue, secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the Northern Turnpike Extension is still in the agency’s plans, an audible response came from some audience members.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Newberry votes to consider open-container ordinance

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry is moving toward an open container ordinance, like the one currently in place in Ocala. City leaders tonight voted to have staff draw up language for an ordinance that would allow beer and wine to be consumed out of doors in a five block area around Newberry Road, west of the railroad tracks.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Outgoing Gainesville city leaders plan trip to the Middle East

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Taxpayers will foot the bill to send outgoing members of the Gainesville City Commission on a trip to Israel. Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos and David Arreola will attend the Muniworld Conference from Dec. 6 - 8. The conference is being held in Tel Aviv.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala Gazette

Community comes through for Cunningham

Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Three SBAC members say goodbye

Tuesday night’s School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) meeting became emotional as outgoing members Mildred Russell, Gunnar Paulson, and Chair Robert Hyatt said their goodbyes. Russell made a run for re-election earlier this year but fell short as Diyonne McGraw defeated her to recapture the SBAC District 2 seat.
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD collects 137 pounds of medications

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) collected 137 pounds of medications during the Oct. 29 Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. According to a Nov. 15 LCPD release, the nationwide event is designed for people to properly dispose of unwanted, unused, and expired medications in...
LAKE CITY, FL

