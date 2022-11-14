ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Applegate shares touching speech at Walk of Fame Ceremony

By Hayley FitzPatrick
 3 days ago

Christina Applegate delivered a moving speech when she was honored at her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony Monday.

"This day means more to me than you can possibly imagine," the actress said at the podium before sharing a long list of people who she said have supported her throughout her career.

"I don't say that I have friends -- I have family," she said. "These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life and without them I don't know what I would do."

Applegate became visibly emotional when she shared her final note of appreciation, which was for her 11-year-old daughter Sadie.

"The most important person in this world is my daughter," she said.

"You are so much more than even you know," she said, addressing Sadie. "You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting and I am blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to your school ... you are my everything."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images - PHOTO: Christina Applegate in front of her star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Nov. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles.

The actress, who publicly revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year, also thanked her daughter for always supporting her. "Thank you for standing beside me through all of this," she said.

During the ceremony, the actress was showered with praise from her good friends and co-stars. Applegate's "Married…with Children" co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino both expressed how much she has inspired them.

"The laughs that our cast and crew shared were genuinely special," Faustino said while speaking about their time together on the hit sitcom. "Christina and I are truly like brother and sister, even to this day."

Sagal shared touching words about how she's watched Applegate grow up before her eyes and has seen how she is always "showing up" for herself and others.

"Humility, humor, fortitude, grace, bravery -- I've watched you wear it all," Sagal said. "You have been high on my list of life's teachers since you were 16."

"Sweetheart, some of us come into this life requiring broad shoulders because what's coming at us needs support to bear it -- broad enough to hold what shows up," she continued. "I've seen you -- the high highs of love and enormous success, coupled with extreme challenges -- but you came in with those shoulders and you bear the weight and you bend and you don't break. And your humility and irreverence allows all of us to bend with you."

Applegate's "Dead to Me" co-star Linda Cardellini and the show's creator and showrunner Liz Feldman shared touching words as well.

"Before we started working together, I thought of Christina as a great comedic actress, but now I know that she is a comic genius, and one of the greatest actors of her generation," Feldman shared.

Cardellini called her co-star a "brilliant artist," an "incredible friend" and a "champion for anyone she loves."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images - PHOTO: Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini pose with Christina Applegate's star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Nov. 14, 2022, in Los Angeles.

"Christina is a beautiful person inside and out," she said. "She has this incredible ability to make you feel at home wherever you are. Christina never makes you feel like a stranger because she always embraces you or holds your hand. She goes out of her way to make you feel loved and supported. At work, on set and off, she treats everyone with respect, and she treats them all like they are her family."

She added, "She is exactly the person you want in your corner -- a fiercely loyal, honest and generous friend and person. If you are lucky enough to have her in your life, you know that you are supported to no end and that she will do anything in her power for you, and that no matter how dire the situation feels, she will also always make you laugh."

