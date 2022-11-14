ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GOP campaign veterans call Rick Scott one of the worst reelection chairs in modern history after 2022 midterms flop: 'Leave the national political arena to the grown ups'

By Warren Rojas
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsC4W_0jAjQ07400
Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida waves to the crowd while walking on stage before the arrival of former President Donald Trump at a rally for fellow Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition on November 6, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
  • Senate reelection chair Rick Scott is taking heat for not delivering during the midterm elections.
  • "It will take years to undo Rick Scott's mistakes," a former NRSC aide said of the 2022 cycle.
  • Scott seemingly still wants to challenge Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for control of the caucus.

Three former National Republican Senatorial Committee staffers unloaded on Rick Scott Monday, denouncing the reelection chief's handling of the 2022 midterms as a vanity campaign for the ages.

"Sen. Scott will go down as one of the worst campaign chairmen in recent Senate history," a former NRSC aide told Insider, adding that the Florida Republican should "focus on his home state … and leave the national political arena to the grown ups."

Senate Democrats held onto control of the chamber for another two years after Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's race in Nevada was called over the weekend, keeping the balance of power at 50-49 in favor of Democrats with a Georgia Senate seat still up for grabs in next month's run-off.

All the former NRSC staffers Insider spoke to regarding Scott's performance this cycle requested anonymity in order to speak freely about the Senate races they were involved in this year and how the NRSC operates in general.

The former NRSC staffer who billed Scott as a historic failure said the freshman lawmaker courted disaster by going rogue this spring.

"He went off message with a radical agenda that wasn't endorsed by his colleagues as well as challenged the strategy and direction of the Senate Republican leadership," the former NRSC aide said, citing the polarizing "Rescue America" plan Scott floated in March as poor decision making.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell immediately stepped on the roll out, declaring that Scott's self-styled policy prescriptions wouldn't be part of any majority agenda he'd preside over.

Their ideological tug-of-war has only gotten nastier as Senate Republicans seek someone to blame for the red wave that never was. Scott was reportedly ready to challenge McConnell for control of the caucus, but backed off when the wins he predicted didn't materialize.

While McConnell told reporters at the US Capitol on Monday that "of course" he has the votes to remain in charge, Scott sounds like he's still interested in a power grab.

"There's a lot of people who have called to ask me if I'll do it, and so I'm not gonna take anything off the table," he told a Washington Post reporter while stumping for Senate GOP hopeful Herschel Walker in Georgia.

Other Senate Republicans who've called for delaying Wednesday's leadership elections or pushed for a changing of the guard after the disappointing midterms results include Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas, Marco Rubio of Florida, and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Taking a run at McConnell — or even gearing up for a 2024 presidential run, as some suspect is Scott's true ambition — makes sense to another former NRSC staffer. They were just stumped by his jockeying for a promotion before producing something worthwhile as campaign chairman.

"That stuff takes care of itself — if you win," the second former NRSC staffer told Insider. They accused Scott of wasting money on longshot races in Washington and Colorado, rather than focusing on states that were actually winnable.

"It will take years to undo Rick Scott's mistakes," the second former NRSC staffer said.

And much of that harm, a third former NRSC staffer said, will linger on for decades thanks to Scott paving the way for Democrats to load up the courts with left-leaning appointees.

"Rick Scott's smug, all-about-me style of recruitment and management of Senate races ( particularly in Arizona, Georgia, and Pennsylvania) has given Biden two more years to fill the court system with progressive judges," the third former NRSC staffer wrote in an email, signing off with, "Thank you for your service, Senator Scott."

Scott's current NRSC spokesman did not respond to requests for comment about the midterms or Scott's career plans.

Comments / 8

F**k Domestic Terrorists
3d ago

BOOM (drops🎤) 🌊There was no massive shift of the Hispanic vote toward the GOP. 🌊There was no surge of hidden Trump voters. 🌊There was no widespread takeover of deep blue House territory. 🌊There was no expansion of the Senate map into New Hampshire, Colorado and Washington, where incumbent Democrats cruised to reelection. 🌊The governor of New York won easily.🌊There was no red wave, just an orange trickle. in a normal midterm election the Republicans should have taken about 50 to 65 seats. they also should have taken the senate. but that did not happen. there was no big red wave, this Administration just had the best midterm election in decades of any president in terms of losing the fewest seats in the House and maintaining the senate. in addition, these midterms brought the Democrats the most Governors offices in decades.

Reply(1)
20
Lisa Weisbeck
3d ago

why can't Republicans just admit they have no platform and Americans voted for democracy and not lies?

Reply(1)
22
iltq247
2d ago

So they're blaming one person for the GOP losses at the mid term? Let's give credit to the American voters. They are the ones who are sick and tired of the GOP name-calling, telling lies about their opponent, still spouting the stolen election theory, making jokes about those who've had a stroke or assaulted with a hammer. We, the voters, are done with the GOP sandbox behavior!

Reply(2)
7
Related
Black Enterprise

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Warns Election Misinformation Targeting Black Men

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told MSNBC Sunday that Black men are being targeted with misinformation campaigns ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The President Joe Biden advisor appeared on The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, who shared a clip of Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams claiming Black men are being targeted by misinformation campaigns.
ATLANTA, GA
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory

House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.Election returns showing that far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Fratelli d’Italia party — literally “Brothers of Italy” — emerged from snap parliamentary elections with a plurality of seats touched off a wave of celebrations among far-right elements of the Republican Party, many of whom also pointed to a recent...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors

Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
ARKANSAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Private Push to Overturn 2020 Election

Marjorie Taylor Greene was privately pressuring former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to get on board with the effort to overturn the 2020 election, text messages obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reveal. The leaked trove of texts show that before losing to current Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock in a Jan. 5, 2021 runoff, Loeffler was repeatedly pressured by Republicans to join Trump’s efforts to manipulate the certification of Electoral College votes that would finalize President Joe Biden’s election. One of those Republicans was Greene. “Hey! I need to talk with you about a plan we are developing on how to vote on...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Republican to hold Alaska US Senate seat after ranked voting

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Republican will hold Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat following the state’s ranked choice election as incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski seeks to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka. Tabulation rounds in Tuesday’s ranked vote election are expected to be held Nov. 23. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who trailed Tshibaka and Murkowski. Kelley suspended his campaign in September and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski touts her seniority and willingness to work across party lines to advance Alaska’s priorities. Tshibaka notes a Murkowski family member has held the Senate seat since 1981 and says it’s time for a change.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country

J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

728K+
Followers
43K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy