Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III getting sick of this excuse

The Detroit Pistons lost their 4th in a row last night to the Toronto Raptors, dropping a winnable game in which they missed 12 free throws and lost by four points. Frustration is starting to mount for the Detroit Pistons as well as the fans, who just want to see some progress in this rebuild. It’s not just that the Pistons are losing, they are mostly losing big, putting up a scoring margin that is similar to the “Process” 76ers.
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year

In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
