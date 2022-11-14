Read full article on original website
Tennessee to receive $14.5M in Google lawsuit settlement
The Tennessee Attorney General announced the state is one of 40 states to receive a payment from a substantial settlement agreement with Google.
Google to give state $14.5 million for tracking Tennesseans
Google will be paying over $390 million dollars in a multistate settlement with attorneys general from Tennessee and 39 other states because of its location tracking practices within Google account settings, according to a release from the Tennessee Attorney General's Office.
Tenn. could receive $70M after settlement with Walmart due to opioid crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tenn. Attorney General Johnathan Skrmetti stated that Walmart has reached a $3.1 billion settlement for Walmart’s failure to properly regulate the opioid dispensing at its stores. Skrmetti says this contributed to the opioid addiction issue in Tennessee and its local governments could receive more than...
Postal service scam text impacts several East Tennessee residents
Recently, the United States Postal Service received calls from East Tennessee residents concerned about fradulent text messages sent to their phones.
Tennessee AG investigating Ticketmaster over Taylor Swift presale issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says he’s concerned about consumer complaints related to Ticketmaster’s presale of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert tickets. In a video press conference Wednesday, Skrmetti said he is launching an anti-trust investigation into Ticketmaster after his office received...
Sickness squeezes Tennessee hospitals
As sickness continues spread in Tennessee, hospitals say their pediatric emergency rooms are seeing high numbers of patients for the flu and RSV.
5 Former Tennessee Hospital Employees Charged with HIPAA Violations
Memphis, Tennessee — A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted five former Methodist Hospital employees for violating the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges the former employees sold patient data to a man who then sold the information to others. From...
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouse Updates
Former President Donald Trump will seek a second term in 2024. K-9 Kelly worked with Detective Lynam to serve Knox County until her retirement. Carlos Lopez commentates on Vols highlights in Spanish for his now eager audience on social media.
Trans Tennesseans push for more gender options on driver’s licenses
Tennessee is one of 28 states that offers no third option for gender for its residents.
East Tennessee Maverick: Gerrymandering, amendments highlight Tennessee midterms
While it was a stunning midterms season throughout the country, it was more of the same here in Tennessee. Tennesseans last Tuesday came out to vote for governor, all nine U.S. House members, 17 state senators, all 99 state House members and four constitutional amendments. Despite refusing to expand Medicaid,...
Nonprofit works to stop childhood bedlessness in Tennessee
The nonprofit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, is looking for volunteers to help build and deliver beds to children in need in the Nashville area.
Tennessee seeing increase in avian influenza, third detection found in Bledsoe County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee is seeing an increase in avian influenza across the state. The Tennessee State Veterinarian reports a third detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in the state. The latest incident affects a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County. The C.E. Kord...
AG: Ticketmaster could face severe consequences for Taylor Swift presale chaos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As soon as her ‘Midnights’ album released, Taylor Swift immediately topped the Billboard charts and broke records, becoming the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Following her immediate success, the artist announced her...
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice announces retirement
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee has announced that she notified Governor Bill Lee that she will retire on August 31, 2023.
Lee Announces New Local Law Enforcement Recruitment Effort
Governor offers state assistance to local agencies to help attract, retain officers. Gov. Bill Lee recently announced a new state effort to help local law enforcement agencies combat a shortage of recruits seeking to become officers.
TennCare Investigation Leads to Arrest of Benefits Recipient
BETHEL SPRINGS – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division into fraudulent TennCare time sheets has resulted in the arrest of a TennCare recipient in Bethel Springs. In July, after receiving information from the Division of TennCare’s Office of Program...
The Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans run counter to the Biden climate agenda
For decades, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has been an important presence in my Memphis district, across its seven-state footprint, and throughout the country. The federal agency was founded in the 1930s to be a national leader for “technological innovation, low-cost power, and environmental stewardship.” Now, it is the third largest electricity generator in the nation.
Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee to retire in August 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee notified Gov. Bill Lee that she will retire on Aug. 31, 2023, according to a press release from the state Supreme Court. “Serving in the Tennessee Judiciary for the past 19 years has been the greatest honor of my...
TBI warns about ‘active’ drug cartels operating in Tennessee
From Fox 17 in Nashville: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is warning the public about an uptick in dangerous drugs and violence they see across the state. TBI Director David Rausch said, “There are two primary cartels that we have found very connected to almost everything we do,” “That is the Sinaloa Cartel out of Mexico and the new Jalisco Cartel. Both of them are actively, very engaged in operations in Tennessee, and we are working closely with our friends at the DEA on addressing that head-on.”
Hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans can’t vote because of a felony conviction. They are challenging state law to have their voices heard.
The polls have only been open for about 15 minutes when Brandy Tomlinson pulls up to her precinct in Southeast Nashville. “I was up bright and early, ready to go this morning, so I was ecstatic,” Brandy says, as she hops out of her car. Her excitement is palpable...
