ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Inflation up, donations down as Rockford pantry struggles with Thanksgiving

By Amri Wilder
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WCNLc_0jAjPovo00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away, so food pantries are preparing to feed families in need of a meal.

The Rock River Valley Pantry said it has not had as much luck with turkey donations compared to last year. The pantry is community-based, so it relies solely on contributions. Staff members are able to purchase food at two to three times the retail rate when going through food brokers.

That is why Kim Adams-Bakke, executive director of the Rock River Valley Pantry, said a donated dollar goes such a long way.

“Donors make all the difference to the people who are in need of food,” Adams-Bakke said.

Donations are needed more than ever at local food pantries during this time of year. Adams-Bakke said their goal is to help as many families as possible with two big holidays coming up.

“As a food pantry, we focus more on Thanksgiving because it is a time for families to gather and have a nice holiday meal together,” Adams-Bakke said.

Rock River Valley Pantry starts preparing in August, according to Adams-Bakke, by asking donors to fund the pantry’s Thanksgiving campaign.

“And when the money starts to come in, then we order boxes of nonperishable goods, as well as turkeys, and then we also add a lot of different other items to those boxes,” she said. “We add the extras; a pie, rolls, butter, and a gallon of milk, green beans for the traditional green bean casserole, so I would say we’re up around $40 by the time the food box is complete.”

Adams-Bakke said the pantry is seeing increased costs just like everyone else. It’s also seeing fewer turkey donations from the community in return.

“We feel the impact every single day, as do our donors,” she said. “Our client numbers are up 97% from a year ago, so we’re assisting right now over 3,500 individuals. Last month we had 240 new households.”

The most-needed items at the pantry include canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, pasta, rice, cereal, and soups. Staff are also still accepting turkey donations until Christmas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17 local non-profits to benefit from $30K donation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than a dozen local non-profits will receive a financial bump, thanks to the Try-Beta Club. The organization gifted $30,000 to 17 local groups, among them: Haven Network, Milestone, and Trinity House. Try-Beta (Benevolence, Business, and Brotherhood) consists of 12 members who raise money throughout the year and focus their donations […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pie: Graybill Kitchen Company

We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is Graybill Kitchen Company in Dakota. We’re talking to Sarah Graybill, the owner of Graybill Kitchen Company about her story with pie making. Sarah started making pies as a nurse during the pandemic. Everything for Graybill Kitchen Company is also made from scratch because her husband is a dairy farmer. They’re taking orders for Thanksgiving through November 20th. If you think that Graybill Kitchen Company has the Stateline’s Best Pie, you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
DAKOTA, IL
MyStateline.com

Stateline’s Best Pie: EZ Dinners

We’re searching for the Stateline’s Best Pie and our next stop is EZ Dinners in Loves Park. Kathy Jilek, the owner of EZ Dinners is with us to share why she thinks EZ Dinners has the Stateline’s Best Pie. She tells us how she started EZ Dinners after she made meals for her parents. Kathy is having us try a Bumbleberry and a gluten free upside-down apple pecan pie. If you think that EZ Dinner has the Stateline’s Best Pie you can vote for them once an hour every hour on each device until Tuesday November 22nd at noon here.
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford program helps small businesses be successful

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A program through the City of Rockford is making it a little bit easier to be successful for local entrepreneurs. Ade Villatoro, owner of Earth Zero Wast Company, said that, like many other small businesses or entrepreneurs, she did not know where to start or what she needed. The “Business First” […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable

Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What’s the state of the Rockford Park District?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local park district offered up a status report of sorts Wednesday. Rockford leaders touched of everything from the importance of the park to facility plans. Wednesday evening marked the final Parks Chamber of Commerce Legislative event. Elected officials, donors and the community came together to talk about the Rockford Park […]
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Get Ready for a Breathtaking ‘All Aglow’ 2022 at Illinois’ Nicholas Conservatory

An even more beautiful holiday experience arrives when All Aglow comes alive at Rockford's very popular Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. I don't believe there is a more photographed spot in the entire Rockford region, than the Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens. My wedding photos, homecoming, and prom photos for our two oldest kids, and you can pretty much multiply that by thousands more.
ROCKFORD, IL
captimes.com

New Glarus pastor Don Wickstrum keeps the faith at 140 mph

“Go tell it on the mountain,” as the spiritual goes. Don Wickstrum, a Monroe businessman and assistant pastor at Grace Church in New Glarus, has devoted his life to spreading his faith and telling his story of overcoming personal adversity. Only when Wickstrum goes up the mountain to tell...
NEW GLARUS, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County celebrates 100 years of forest preserves

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County celebrated a century of having forest preserves on Wednesday. Administrators marked the milestone with a toast at the forest preserve headquarters. Winnebago County citizens voted to establish a forest preserve district within the county 100 years ago, the third district created in Illinois. The district bought a nearly hundred-acre […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockton, Stockton businesses inducted into Illinois Made program

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Two northwest Illinois businesses are named to a list of places that make this state a great place for residents and visitors. Dairyhaus in Rockton and Marie’s Wood Carvings in Stockton are two of the latest sites to be added in the Illinois Made program. That program highlights hidden gems, experiences and one-of-a-kind products within the state. The list is compiled by the Illinois Office of Tourism. Currently, it features 236 “makers” - ranging from bakeries and breweries to farms, restaurants and retail shops.
ROCKTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford will pay more for salt this year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It will cost the City of Rockford more to salt the roads this winter. The street and transportation superintendent told aldermen Monday that the price for salt is up about 33% from what the city paid last year. This year’s contract is for $86 per ton, while last year’s was $53. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy