ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron's Holiday Tree Festival returns to in-person splendor

By Bob Jones
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZyD7R_0jAjPkOu00

The pandemic grinch forced an Akron favorite to go virtual the past two years, but the Holiday Tree Festival has returned in 2022 with in-person festivities at the John S. Knight Center.

The festival, which opened over the weekend, continues from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 through Nov. 18 and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 19.

The event, now in its 41st year, raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for programs, education and research at Akron Children's Hospital.

According to Mary Leuca, chairperson of the festival, there are 129 trees, more than 80 wreaths and about 200 holiday gifts on display. Most of the trees have been priced and sold. A few others will be raffled off. Regardless, all of the items will remain at the center for the public to view until Saturday.

"We are down to 17 trees, 14 wreaths and 21 gifts (to buy)," Leuca told News 5 during a Monday morning interview.

Among some of the more unique trees include those decorated with Batman, Star Wars, and Ohio State marching band themes.

Margie McConnell, who designs a dining room tree and adds several other items for a raffle each year, said it was hard to capture the Christmas spirit through Zoom the last two years. She's happy to see fellow decorators and the crowds return.

"Now we're back to this and we're very happy that we're back to this and we all missed each other," McConnell said.

Leuca said all of the glitter and fancy decorating is great to get people through the doors, but she stressed helping out sick kids and their families is the main mission.

"They are our future. These are kids. They are such little fighters and we want to do everything we can for them," Leuca said.

Friends Jan Jones and Kim Meals attended the festival and marveled at how creative the decorators are each year.

"It's amazing what people come up with," Jones said.

"This is something my family and I used to do together, gosh 20 years ago," Meals said. "It's something that's always been special to me."

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clevelandmagazine.com

Greater Cleveland Holiday Market Guide

Here are the 18 essential Northeast Ohio holiday markets to check out this season. By Gracie Wilson. There’s no better time of year to shop local than the holiday season. That’s why we compiled a collection of holiday markets, highlighting local makers, artists, artisans and more, popping up at events that will often include other festivities as well:
CLEVELAND, OH
akronschools.com

Free Giveaways in Firestone Park

The Firestone Park Community Center, Mayor Daniel Horrigan and City of Akron employees -- in partnership with the Mayor's Youth Leadership Council -- are sponsoring a free giveaway of hats, gloves, scarves, books and grocery store gift cards for students in grades K-5 living in Firestone Park. Gift cards are limited to one (1) per household and only given to those with children participating. The event will be held at the Firestone Park Presbyterian Church (275 S. Firestone Blvd.) on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Registration is required by phone at 330.375.2806 or in person at the Firestone Park Community Center (1480 Girard St.) by Nov. 30. This event is part of the annual Firestone Park Holiday Tree Lighting, so all are invited for Santa and other activities.
AKRON, OH
Akron Leader Publications

Home Run for the Homeless set for Nov. 24

DOWNTOWN AKRON — Gennesaret Inc.’s 31st annual Home Run for the Homeless benefit run/walk will be held in person and virtually this year, according to organizers. The in-person event will be held Nov. 24 at 8:30 a.m. with a 1-mile fun walk/run at Glendale Cemetery, 150 Glendale Ave.
AKRON, OH
akronlife.com

Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious Italian food?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, Bruno's is considered by many patrons to be one of the best Italian restaurants in the area. When you try some of their food, you'll find it hard to disagree with them. Customers say getting a bowl of their homemade Italian wedding soup is a must. You should also check out their delicious chicken parmesan, scallops (which are seared with olive oil in a pan before being served over a bed of homemade pasta), and chicken marsala.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

St. Jude Dream Home winner revealed, plus other prizes

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- For the tenth year in a row, a lucky Northeast Ohio resident has won a new home while helping children battling cancer. Congratulations to Kevin Hopson, of Akron, who was selected as our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner. Hopson purchased the ticket back in February as part of our telethon. […]
AKRON, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny discovers what’s new at Castle Noel

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) — For ten years Castle Noel has been spreading holiday joy to every person who walks through the doors. The popular Medina destination is ‘America’s Largest Year Round Indoor Christmas Entertainment Attraction’ and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton stopped by to see all of the new additions to the festive wonderland. Click here to learn more about Castle Noel and get ticket information.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

54K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy