Resentment is mounting as some employees are forced back to the office and some are allowed to work from home
Applying the rules arbitrarily — and failing to communicate why the rules exist — can decimate company culture, workplace experts say.
5 ways to create a compassionate workplace culture and help workers recover from burnout
We live in tumultuous times which can create an added layer of uncertainty for employees who need to build relationships with students, patients or clients. Providing calm, confident and warm emotional labour can be difficult for people experiencing burnout, grief or compassion fatigue. I have been studying the impact of compassion fatigue and burnout, as well as the nature of emotional labour, in educational settings. Workplace culture has emerged as a critical element to prevent burnout and support employees experiencing emotional distress. Organizations that promote a sense of collective compassion — by supporting noticing, feeling and acting on the suffering of...
It’s not just you, people really are being more rude lately
Incivility is on the rise, with 76% of respondents reporting experiences of bad behavior directed toward them at least once a month, according to a new survey.
Dealing With Narcissists: How to S.L.A.Y. Any Dispute
Have you ever been in a negotiation, a relationship, or a business partnership and realized that the other person had absolutely no consideration for your needs and lashed out at the slightest inconvenience?. You may have been dealing with a narcissist. Narcissists are people who have an inflated sense of...
Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting
Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
Opinion: Dating Someone With Empathy Deficit Disorder Is Difficult
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
Opinion: Defensiveness Hurts Relationships And Is A Top Indicator Of Divorce
My partner was trying to communicate and provide feedback, but instead of listening, it felt like my entire body was shutting down, and I felt anger coursing through my veins. This was unfortunately a common occurrence in our relationship in the early years.
31 Worst Things A Parent Can Say To A Child
| Signaling the child is unworthy | Shaming and belittling the child | Comparing | Instilling prejudice | Threatening |. It’s no secret that kids are incredibly impressionable. A parent’s words of wisdom can send powerful messages to their child. Sometimes, parents can be harsh or angry, and...
Why Do 80% of Experts Get This Point About Persuasion Wrong?
Influencing people. This objective is the centerpiece of a $10 billion self-improvement market. Billons! It is the theme of my top book recommendation this year, Influence Is Your Superpower by Zoe Chance. It is the common denominator of Harvard Business Review’s most popular and impactful business articles over the past 100 years.
Opinion: Narcissists Are Everywhere
A narcissist is completely oblivious to the feelings and needs of others and expects others to automatically comply with their desires. Their false sense of worth and self-importance leads them to exaggerate their achievements and lie about their talents. They often take credit for other people's hard work and undermine their co-workers. They also display a very inflated sense of entitlement and are likely to react with anger and outrage when they are not met with their demands.
Employees care about their workplace well-being just as much as salary when it comes to finding a new job
Companies are falling short.
Here are tips from a health expert on safely storing opioids at home
(WSET) — Every year doctors prescribe millions of doses of opioids to help patients control pain. Unfortunately, many people who don't need the drugs for medical reasons are getting their hands on them. Sovah Health has some advice on how to safely store your medication. Director of Pharmacy, Heather...
Young children dealing with high rates of RSV, classrooms impacted
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is highly contagious and is spreading through communities across the U.S., and in some cases, forcing early learning centers to shut down. Due to the virus, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order to try and get hospitals more...
Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs
Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
How to Overcome Social Phobia
Feeling nervous in social situations is normal, but if fear and discomfort start to affect one's daily life, then it might be social phobia. For many teens with social phobia, the potential distress is so overwhelming that they avoid situations that are out of their comfort zone. Children and teens...
Benefits Of Relationships
It is said that people come into our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Some relationships are meant to be temporary, others are more permanent. Our relationships can shape our lives in many different ways.
The nefarious new way companies are discriminating against remote workers: time-zone prejudice
Workers say they were lied to about being able to work in their local time zone, and have missed out on promotions because of time-zone bias.
Parenting in a post-pandemic world
If you're a parent or child caretaker, the news can feel especially daunting in these post-pandemic times. Math and reading proficiency levels among fourth- and eighth-graders across the U.S. dropped precipitously between 2019 and 2022. High school graduation rates dipped in almost half of the country's states in 2021. In October, a panel of health experts recommended that all children ages 8 to 18 receive routine screening for anxiety during visits to primary care doctors.
What is Forgiveness and How Can You Release Resentment?
Forgiveness is the conscious decision to let go of resentment after you feel you have been wronged. It’s natural to feel angry, betrayed, and disappointed after someone has hurt you. But forgiving them can benefit your mental health. What does forgiveness mean?. Forgiveness may mean different things to different...
Do You Avoid Chatting With Strangers? A New Study Indicates It Is Negatively Impacting Your Health
Personally, reading this study gave me a feeling of dread. Great! The thing I’ve perfected, avoiding talking to strangers at all costs, may be bad for me. Some people can strike up a conversation with anyone at any time. My best friend is the epitome of an extrovert. She’s never met a stranger and can talk to anyone about almost any subject. Once I get past pleasantries with a stranger my mind goes blank. It’s a phenomenon that I’ve learned to live with.
