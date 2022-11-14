Read full article on original website
Resentment is mounting as some employees are forced back to the office and some are allowed to work from home
Applying the rules arbitrarily — and failing to communicate why the rules exist — can decimate company culture, workplace experts say.
5 ways to create a compassionate workplace culture and help workers recover from burnout
We live in tumultuous times which can create an added layer of uncertainty for employees who need to build relationships with students, patients or clients. Providing calm, confident and warm emotional labour can be difficult for people experiencing burnout, grief or compassion fatigue. I have been studying the impact of compassion fatigue and burnout, as well as the nature of emotional labour, in educational settings. Workplace culture has emerged as a critical element to prevent burnout and support employees experiencing emotional distress. Organizations that promote a sense of collective compassion — by supporting noticing, feeling and acting on the suffering of...
It’s not just you, people really are being more rude lately
Incivility is on the rise, with 76% of respondents reporting experiences of bad behavior directed toward them at least once a month, according to a new survey.
Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting
Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
Opinion: Dating Someone With Empathy Deficit Disorder Is Difficult
EDD (Empathy Deficit Disorder) can exist solely on its own because a person simply does not feel or possess empathy. However, it is very commonly associated with narcissists because they possess similar traits.
Psych Centra
What Is Self-Defeating Behavior and How to Overcome It
Focusing on self-awareness and coping skills, like reframing your perspective, can help you make small changes to put a stop to self-defeating habits. Chances are you’ve used self-defeating behaviors at one time or another. Everything from procrastination to addiction can fall under the umbrella of self-defeating behavior. We consulted...
Opinion: Narcissists Are Everywhere
A narcissist is completely oblivious to the feelings and needs of others and expects others to automatically comply with their desires. Their false sense of worth and self-importance leads them to exaggerate their achievements and lie about their talents. They often take credit for other people's hard work and undermine their co-workers. They also display a very inflated sense of entitlement and are likely to react with anger and outrage when they are not met with their demands.
Employees care about their workplace well-being just as much as salary when it comes to finding a new job
Companies are falling short.
beckerspayer.com
Cigna's CEO says supporting employee mental health is 'front and center' for CEOs
Cigna CEO David Cordani told Fortune's "Leadership Next" podcast employers now have employee well-being and mental health "front and center." Mr. Cordani joined the podcast Nov. 15 to discuss Cigna's research and efforts around mental health and well-being. If someone is dealing with a mental health challenge, Mr. Cordani said,...
Benefits Of Relationships
It is said that people come into our lives for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Some relationships are meant to be temporary, others are more permanent. Our relationships can shape our lives in many different ways.
MedicalXpress
Parenting in a post-pandemic world
If you're a parent or child caretaker, the news can feel especially daunting in these post-pandemic times. Math and reading proficiency levels among fourth- and eighth-graders across the U.S. dropped precipitously between 2019 and 2022. High school graduation rates dipped in almost half of the country's states in 2021. In October, a panel of health experts recommended that all children ages 8 to 18 receive routine screening for anxiety during visits to primary care doctors.
The nefarious new way companies are discriminating against remote workers: time-zone prejudice
Workers say they were lied to about being able to work in their local time zone, and have missed out on promotions because of time-zone bias.
suggest.com
Do You Avoid Chatting With Strangers? A New Study Indicates It Is Negatively Impacting Your Health
Personally, reading this study gave me a feeling of dread. Great! The thing I’ve perfected, avoiding talking to strangers at all costs, may be bad for me. Some people can strike up a conversation with anyone at any time. My best friend is the epitome of an extrovert. She’s never met a stranger and can talk to anyone about almost any subject. Once I get past pleasantries with a stranger my mind goes blank. It’s a phenomenon that I’ve learned to live with.
actionlifemedia.com
Emotional Intelligence: The Key to Great Leadership
Do you want to make a positive impact on those you lead?. In a recent statistic, 11% of HR leaders claim that they have the edge to take over leadership roles. To have great leadership, you need to understand how to handle powerful emotions and how to recognize them in others.
KevinMD.com
Giving language to empathy: lessons from palliative care
The value of empathy in medicine is seldom debated. Just as the art of medicine is taught as the balance of knowledge and application, so has empathy been recognized as both a value to be fostered and a skill to be learned. Medical curricula have reflected this, and while didactics are increasingly filled with various conversational frameworks and behaviors that convey empathy, rarely do they include specific language to convey it.
8 podcasts that can increase motivation in the workplace, in relationships, and in achieving goals
Whatever your motivation may be, these expert hosts and guests can help you better understand your goals.
Parliament is not a normal workplace – anti-bullying policy must start with ethical leadership and accountability
Three years after a scathing report into bullying and harassment in parliament, a new review of workplace culture in the Beehive is due to land before the end of this year. Speaker Adrian Rurawhe has asked consultant Debbie Francis to investigate whether there’s less bullying and harassment in parliament since Francis delivered her first report in May 2019. The first Francis report included accounts from 100 written submissions, 200 interviews and 42 focus groups. Francis made more than 80 recommendations to improve the workplace, including suggesting a new review three years after the fact. In announcing the review, Rurawhe said significant improvements...
