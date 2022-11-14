Read full article on original website
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
LA District Attorney Will Not Prosecute Dijon Kizzee’s Killers￼
The office of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón will not prosecute the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s (LASD) deputies who shot and killed 29-year-old cyclist Dijon Kizzee on August 31, 2020, according to a review obtained by Knock LA. “We already know how this system go. We knew...
Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after he veered into the wrong lane and struck dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a...
Los Angeles Prosecutors Decline to Charge Deputies Who Killed Dijon Kizzee in 2020
Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to criminally charge two L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies for shooting and killing 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee two years ago. Kizzee was initially approached by deputies Christian Morales and Michael Garcia in the Westmont area of South L.A. for allegedly riding a bicycle against traffic on the last day of August in 2020. Video footage shows Kizzee running away from the deputies before they catch up with him and a scuffle ensues. The sheriff’s department alleges that Kizzee punched Morales and then reached for a firearm that he dropped on the ground but activists and witnesses dispute that claim.
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
‘A mandate': Measure A supporters celebrate check on L.A. County sheriff's power
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice today to celebrate its passage.
BLM Member Objects to Subpoena for Her Cal State LA Teaching Records
BLM Member Objects to Subpoena for Her Cal State LA Teaching Records
Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
What Kind Of LA County Sheriff Will Robert Luna Be?
Luna, the former Long Beach Police chief promises a “180 degree difference” in how he'll run LASD. Incumbent Alex Villanueva conceded Tuesday.
Los Angeles County man killed in prison by 2 fellow inmates
A Los Angeles County man was killed by two other inmates at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County Monday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. William Quintero, 47, was attacked in a recreation area about 10:15 a.m. by Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, CDCR said in a news release. […]
Deputy Fatally Shoots Armed Man in Santa Clarita
An armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday.
How you can help California law enforcement recruits from the LA County crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - As numerous law-enforcement recruits representing Southern California are fighting for their lives at the hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared ways the public can step in to help. This comes after a wrong-way driver in a Honda CR-V plowed into 25 recruits going...
Wrong-way California driver arrested after allegedly plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities confirmed Thursday a 22-year-old driver was arrested and is accused of plowing into 25 law enforcement recruits for various agencies across Los Angeles County with a Honda CR-V while driving the wrong way in Whittier. The suspect was identified as Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar...
Supervisors require all LA County departments to track gender equity
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity. Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion requires staff to implement a Gender Impact Assessment to identify and track gender equity within every facet of each department, including services, policies and practices, and report back to the board about their progress toward meeting gender equity goals.
Judge Tells LA County To Come Up With Better Settlement In Homelessness Case
Man charged with attempted murder, accused of driving into law enforcement recruits
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of driving an SUV into dozens of law enforcement recruits jogging Wednesday morning in Los Angeles County has been charged with attempted murder on a peace officer, officials said. Authorities arrested Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said additional...
Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
Beverly Hills Man Convicted for Health Care Fraud Scheme
A Beverly Hills man faces sentencing in February for his role in a $723,000 health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two local pharmacies.
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna again pads lead in bid to unseat Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna again stretched his lead Monday as vote-counting continued in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Supervisors extend $10K reward for info in San Dimas killing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a 2018 killing in a San Dimas park. Michael Moreno, 35, was talking with friends in Pioneer Park on Dec. 23, 2018, when he fatally...
