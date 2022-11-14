ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after he veered into the wrong lane and struck dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Los Angeles Prosecutors Decline to Charge Deputies Who Killed Dijon Kizzee in 2020

Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to criminally charge two L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies for shooting and killing 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee two years ago. Kizzee was initially approached by deputies Christian Morales and Michael Garcia in the Westmont area of South L.A. for allegedly riding a bicycle against traffic on the last day of August in 2020. Video footage shows Kizzee running away from the deputies before they catch up with him and a scuffle ensues. The sheriff’s department alleges that Kizzee punched Morales and then reached for a firearm that he dropped on the ground but activists and witnesses dispute that claim.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Parolee faces nearly 20 charges in carjacking, 2-county police chase

SANTA ANA, Calif. - The man accused of leading authorities on an hours long police chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties in which the driver stole two separate cars has been charged with nearly 20 felonies and even more misdemeanors for the pursuit, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles County man killed in prison by 2 fellow inmates

A Los Angeles County man was killed by two other inmates at Centinela State Prison in Imperial County Monday morning, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. William Quintero, 47, was attacked in a recreation area about 10:15 a.m. by Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, CDCR said in a news release. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Supervisors require all LA County departments to track gender equity

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity. Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion requires staff to implement a Gender Impact Assessment to identify and track gender equity within every facet of each department, including services, policies and practices, and report back to the board about their progress toward meeting gender equity goals.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
FULLERTON, CA

