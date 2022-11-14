Read full article on original website
columbiagorgenews.com
Community Notes: Nov. 16, 2022
THE DALLES — The Mid-Columbia Senior Center and Age-Plus presents the annual Ageless Awards on Friday, Nov. 18 at 2 p.m. “This award is for seniors over the age of 75 who continue to give to our community again and again,” said a press release. “This is a wonderful opportunity to honor seniors in our community who continue giving daily without any thought of recognition.”
columbiagorgenews.com
Entertainment Update, Week of Nov. 16-22
Featured this week in Entertainment Update: photos from the First annual "second-chance" prom held by the Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance for LGBTQ+ individuals who don’t feel comfortable being who they are at a traditional prom. Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit...
columbiagorgenews.com
Death notices and service announcements: Nov. 16, 2022
Larry Phillip Eckart, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died Nov. 5, 2022. A funeral was held at Spencer, Libby and Powell Gathering Hall on Nov. 11 with a graveside service following at Idlewilde Cemetery in Hood River, Ore. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in Care of arrangements.
columbiagorgenews.com
Gorge dubbed a ‘libation destination’ by Sip Magazine
Cideries and breweries around the Gorge have been recognized as some of the “Best of the Northwest” by Sip Magazine. On Oct. 21, the Seattle-based magazine, with publisher and CEO Kristin Bacon, released their picks for the best ciders in the Northwest. Cider makers and brewers from Cascade Locks, Hood River, Parkdale, Moiser, Goldendale and The Dalles received recognition for their best brews in select categories.
columbiagorgenews.com
Local author Laurie Case Wilhite at The Dalles Art Center Nov. 17
THE DALLES — For anyone who is intrigued with the Pacific Northwest’s Columbia River and kayaking, “Paddle to the Pacific: A journey of reflection on the Columbia River” by Laurie Case Wilhite offers a close-up look. Wilhite will give a writers talk at The Dalles Art...
columbiagorgenews.com
Columbia seniors speak about experience at Boys State
The Evan Childs American Legion Post No. 87 in White Salmon commemorated Veterans Day at The Mt. Adams Elks Lodge with a dinner and a presentation, where they heard speeches by two young adults who recently attended Boys State in Oregon. Boys State, for the unfamiliar, is an American Legion-sponsored...
lohslakeviews.com
Jumping Barrels remains a favorite illegal pastime
Unless you lived under a rock for the past two years, you know about every Lake Oswego teenager’s favorite summertime activity: jumping Barrels. Barrels is quite literally, a huge wooden barrel, that sits 40 feet above the murky waters of the Willamette River. It is located at Foothills Park in Old Town Lake Oswego. In the warmer months of the year, kids of all ages congregate on the grass lawn at Foothills Park, play Spike Ball, lay out to tan, or walk down the pathway to Barrels to make the jump into the river.
columbiagorgenews.com
Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance hosts MasQUEERade
The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance held their first-ever Gothic MasQUEERade at Hood River Hotel on Saturday with a great turnout. The dance, according to the organizers, was open to all ages and LGBTQ+ people and allies, and was the first organized by the LGBTQ+ Youth Council as a “second-chance prom” for those who don’t feel comfortable being who they are at a traditional prom (photo gallery).
alamedahistory.org
100-year-old photos offer a fresh look at the Willamette River in downtown Portland
We’ve been helping a long-time Northeast Portland family sort through their 100-year-old photo albums to identify some mystery locations and develop context about important family places. We love working with old photos (there’s a whole category here on the blog called Photo Detective dedicated to the topic which we think makes interesting reading and looking).
columbiagorgenews.com
White Salmon Valley Education Foundation gives update
WHITE SALMON — Members of the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation gave an update to the White Salmon Valley School Board about what has been going on at their end over the past few years since COVID-19 hit. WSVEF Executive Director Marla Keethler, who also serves as mayor of...
opb.org
Crews start demolishing Portland’s historic Roseway Theater
Since 1924, movie lovers have filled the seats while munching on popcorn at the historic Roseway Theater at the corner of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 72nd Avenue. But in August of this year, an electrical fire destroyed the building. Last week, crews began tearing down the iconic 330-seat theater that...
columbiagorgenews.com
Free 3-day vaccine clinic Nov. 17-19
Planning on seeing family for Thanksgiving? Head to a free, three-day vaccine clinic Nov. 17-19 and get the updated COVID-19 booster and a flu shot to shore up your immune system before the festivities. The clinic runs Thursday through Saturday, Nov.17-19, in The Dalles at 523 E. Third St., at...
kptv.com
Multnomah County unveils massive new facility to address homelessness, mental health
A bus rolling through Portland has hundreds of wheels and many young drivers - we’re talking about the ever-growing bike bus!. Despite public refrains about problems recruiting new officers, the Portland Police Bureau’s internal hiring statistics paint a different picture of the bureau’s staffing issues.
columbiagorgenews.com
This week in history: Nov. 16, 2022
The big tragedy in local football circles came last Saturday, when The Dalles high school met and defeated the local boys on Gibson Field, the final score being 30 to 3. The chances of the Mid-Columbia pennant coming to Hood River have practically faded away, the local team having fallen before both Goldendale and The Dalles. — Hood River News.
Committee suggests Damascus/Oregon City-area sites for land swap
Metro's Policy Advisory Committee recommends the sites so that Tigard's River Terrace 2.0 can enter the UGB earlier.An advisory committee is recommending that the Metro Council select two parcels of land — one in the now-disincorporated city of Damascus and property just outside of Oregon City city limits — in moving forward with a so-called {obj:67425:"land swap" with Tigard.} On Wednesday, Nov, 9, the Metro Policy Advisory Committee, which informs the Metro Council on major regional issues including the urban growth boundary, suggested the parcels as the best of three options on the table. If the council approves, they would...
WWEEK
El Gaucho Has Opened a Massive Steakhouse in the New Vancouver Waterfront Development
This may sound surprising, even controversial: Downtown Vancouver, Wash. is looking increasingly attractive as a destination for a night out. Officially known as Waterfront Vancouver, the gleaming real estate development that’s been underway for several years now continues to fill with inviting businesses, including restaurants, beer bars and tasting rooms for far-flung Washington wineries. The latest to join them: El Gaucho.
columbiagorgenews.com
Mount Adams Ministerial Association hosts annual interfaith Thanksgiving service
WHITE SALMON — Mount Adams Ministerial Association (MAMA), an interfaith organization composed of religious leaders from area faith communities, invites the public to attend its annual interfaith Thanksgiving service Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at White Salmon United Methodist Church, 341 N. Main Ave., White Salmon. Representatives from Baha’i,...
LIST: Top soup restaurants in the Portland area
Portland has been getting a fair amount of sunshine the past few days, but don’t let the blue sky fool you. It’s still quite cold outside.
kptv.com
Outages reported across Portland metro area, Wind Advisory in effect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of outages have been reported across the Portland metro area Thursday morning as high winds move into the area. By 8 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 10,508 customers were without power, while Pacific Power said about 1,026 customers had lost power. Clark PUD was reporting only eight outages..
178 apartments under construction at Milwaukie bowling alley site
Kellogg Bowl building razed to make way for six stories at the northern end of downtown.Construction is currently under way, with completion anticipated by March 2024, on a six-story building with 178 apartments at the site of a shuttered bowling alley in Milwaukie. Pahlisch Commercial, Inc., a real estate developer based in Bend, recently razed the Kellogg Bowl building on the 1.94-acre piece of land at the northern end of Milwaukie's downtown district east of Southeast Main Street. Pahlisch plans Henley Place amenities to include outdoor and indoor lounges, a fitness and yoga studio, 190 bike parking spaces and a...
