Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Danville police to host Thanksgiving food giveaway

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Danville Police Department headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive. Cars will line up for food pickup, and staff will place...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Road work begins on Danville street

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville drivers, prepare for some road work affecting some routes in the area. Milling and paving has begun on Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court. The road work will require alternating lane closures, and the project will take two or three weeks depending...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Pulaski County High School dismissing early due to water line break

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday afternoon, Pulaski County High School was dismissed early. The school district said this is because of a water line break. Students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. with buses departing the high school shortly after. The early dismissal only impacts students at the...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter

On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSET

Wolfbane Productions Launches "The Feminine Project" to Help Community

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions has launched a new initiative called "The Feminine Project." For Giving Tuesday on November 29, they are asking for donations of pads, panty liners, tampons, among other items. Then they'll give it to community groups to help those in need. Emily found out how it works and all about a new play coming in December.
LYNCHBURG, VA
altavistajournal.com

New solar farm launches in Campbell County

A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
NRVNews

Cambria Station Antiques Ribboncutting

New local business, Cambria Station Antiques, celebrated their Ribbon Cutting & Grand Re-Opening on November 11, 2022. Cambria Station Antiques aims to provide the region’s best shopping experience and selection for trending vintage and retro treasures as well as classic, timeless antiques. We want every customer to feel there’s a great deal for them each time they visit and to shop in a relaxed, casual atmosphere with friendly staff ready to help. We’re also committed to helping our dealers grow and offer the best selections possible. We want stellar dealers, who in turn make happy customers. Come find your next priceless heirloom at Cambria Station Antiques.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Valley Metro begins service at new bus station

ROANOKE, Va. – Last year, Valley Metro announced that it had gotten a new home. Now, the Star City is one step closer to seeing the new transit become a reality. On Monday, Nov. 14, Valley Metro began service at the Third Street Station, which is located at the corner of Salem Avenue and 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Humble Hustle Company will give away more than 200 new coats to kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke is making sure no child goes without a coat this winter. The Humble Hustle Company collected over 200 new coats for kids of two elementary schools. And more than 50 kids received their coats with big smiles at Belle Academy Wednesday. “I’m...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. bill deadlines extended into 2023

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 personal property bills and real estate bills (second half) for residents of Bedford Co. will now be due January 31, 2023 rather than December 5, 2022. In an announcement, Bedford Co. says it is still “working out the details regarding the 33 percent...

