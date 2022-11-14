Read full article on original website
WSLS
Danville police to host Thanksgiving food giveaway
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is hosting its annual Thanksgiving food giveaway on Monday, Nov. 21. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the new Danville Police Department headquarters at 2291 Memorial Drive. Cars will line up for food pickup, and staff will place...
wakg.com
Some Pittsylvania County Water Customers to Experience Outage on Thursday
The Pittsylvania County Department of Public Works will be repairing a water main leak along Mt. Cross Road on Thursday. Pittsylvania County water customers in this area will experience interrupted water service or loss of pressure from approximately 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. This temporary outage will affect customers located...
WSLS
Sheetz on Williamson Road to close at midnight, open at new location on Nov. 28
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke will be permanently shutting its doors at midnight, according to Sheetz employees. We were told that employees will be moved to a new store, which is located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, about three miles away from its current location.
WSET
'Be a Santa to a Senior:' Home Instead collects holiday gifts for seniors in Central VA
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead is encouraging Central Virginia residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through "Be a Santa to a Senior," community members can give a...
WSET
Road work begins on Danville street
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville drivers, prepare for some road work affecting some routes in the area. Milling and paving has begun on Westover Drive from Riverside Drive to Capri Court. The road work will require alternating lane closures, and the project will take two or three weeks depending...
Testing required on deer harvested by hunters in four New River Valley counties
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Firearms season for deer opens on Saturday, November 19 in Virginia. All deer harvested on Opening Day in Pulaski, Montgomery, Carroll, and Floyd Counties are required by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to be checked for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). The disease has been found in those counties in […]
WSET
Lynchburg Parks & Rec announces return of 'Celebration of Lights' at Riverside Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Celebration of Lights, hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation, is coming back to Riverside Park for its 7th year. The display will open on Dec. 2 and run nightly, from 5 to 10 p.m., until January 1, 2023. The free family-friendly, drive-through attraction includes...
WSET
Pulaski County High School dismissing early due to water line break
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Thursday afternoon, Pulaski County High School was dismissed early. The school district said this is because of a water line break. Students were dismissed at 11:15 a.m. with buses departing the high school shortly after. The early dismissal only impacts students at the...
WSET
Town of Bedford extends Personal Property Tax deadline through the new year
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Bedford, you now have a little more time to pay your personal property tax. The Bedford Town Council just announced they have extended the deadline to January 31, 2023. The council told ABC13 that there was a large increase in assessments,...
Winter weather safety; Drive Smart Virginia weighs in on safe driving tips
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– The first winter weather advisory for the cold season is making its way to our area. National Weather Service Meteorologist, Will Perry says it’s not unusual to see winter weather in our area during this time. According to Perry, back in November of 2014, we received a half inch of snow — […]
WSET
Luxury RV Resort unanimously shot down by Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors reviewed a motion that ultimately blocks a luxury RV resort from being built at its planned Vandola Church Road site. Members of the community had previously voiced disapproval at the plans to build the resort. At...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Franklin County Animal Shelter
On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. On Tuesday, November 15, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. UVA cancels last home game of the season. UVA cancels last home game of the season. Outdoors Bound: News and...
WSET
Wolfbane Productions Launches "The Feminine Project" to Help Community
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Wolfbane Productions has launched a new initiative called "The Feminine Project." For Giving Tuesday on November 29, they are asking for donations of pads, panty liners, tampons, among other items. Then they'll give it to community groups to help those in need. Emily found out how it works and all about a new play coming in December.
altavistajournal.com
New solar farm launches in Campbell County
A new solar farm is up and running in Campbell County. On November 3, officials from Appalachian Power, Campbell County, and solar industry developer hep Petra held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new facility, Depot Solar, located near Rustburg. The project, according to Teresa Hall from Appalachian Power’s Corporate...
NRVNews
Cambria Station Antiques Ribboncutting
New local business, Cambria Station Antiques, celebrated their Ribbon Cutting & Grand Re-Opening on November 11, 2022. Cambria Station Antiques aims to provide the region’s best shopping experience and selection for trending vintage and retro treasures as well as classic, timeless antiques. We want every customer to feel there’s a great deal for them each time they visit and to shop in a relaxed, casual atmosphere with friendly staff ready to help. We’re also committed to helping our dealers grow and offer the best selections possible. We want stellar dealers, who in turn make happy customers. Come find your next priceless heirloom at Cambria Station Antiques.
WSLS
Valley Metro begins service at new bus station
ROANOKE, Va. – Last year, Valley Metro announced that it had gotten a new home. Now, the Star City is one step closer to seeing the new transit become a reality. On Monday, Nov. 14, Valley Metro began service at the Third Street Station, which is located at the corner of Salem Avenue and 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers going north on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 135.5. As of 4:40 p.m., traffic was backed up...
WDBJ7.com
Humble Hustle Company will give away more than 200 new coats to kids
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A nonprofit in Roanoke is making sure no child goes without a coat this winter. The Humble Hustle Company collected over 200 new coats for kids of two elementary schools. And more than 50 kids received their coats with big smiles at Belle Academy Wednesday. “I’m...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. bill deadlines extended into 2023
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 personal property bills and real estate bills (second half) for residents of Bedford Co. will now be due January 31, 2023 rather than December 5, 2022. In an announcement, Bedford Co. says it is still “working out the details regarding the 33 percent...
WSLS
WSLS starts new holiday initiative with Salvation Army Angel Tree program
The holidays are here, and it is time to spread some cheer!. WSLS 10 is getting into the spirit through a new initiative partnering with Salvation Army Angel Tree programs in the area, which kicks off this Wednesday. The 10 News family will take you through everything you need to...
