New local business, Cambria Station Antiques, celebrated their Ribbon Cutting & Grand Re-Opening on November 11, 2022. Cambria Station Antiques aims to provide the region’s best shopping experience and selection for trending vintage and retro treasures as well as classic, timeless antiques. We want every customer to feel there’s a great deal for them each time they visit and to shop in a relaxed, casual atmosphere with friendly staff ready to help. We’re also committed to helping our dealers grow and offer the best selections possible. We want stellar dealers, who in turn make happy customers. Come find your next priceless heirloom at Cambria Station Antiques.

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO