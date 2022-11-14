OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An issue with equipment at a specific OPPD substation left thousands without power Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District was reporting at about 10:25 a.m. that 11,000 customers in Douglas and Sarpy counties were without power. An OPPD spokesperson said at the time that crews were still working to determine the cause of the outage, noting that several circuits had been impacted.

OMAHA, NE ・ 6 HOURS AGO