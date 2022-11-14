Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NETerry MansfieldOmaha, NE
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
WOWT
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
WOWT
Authorities looking for walk-away inmate in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are looking for an inmate missing Thursday from a low-security facility in Omaha. Robert Moss, 38, left the Community Corrections Center – Omaha without authorization, according to the release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was spotted after staffers located his electronic monitoring device near a shopping center about a mile away from the facility, located at 23rd Street and Avenue J, but ran off.
WOWT
3PM HEADLINES: Laurel update, I-80 fatal, Omaha homeless coordinator
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 7 hours...
WOWT
Omaha mayor hires official to take on city’s homeless issues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert’s office announced Wednesday that she has hired the city’s first homeless services coordinator. Tamara Dwyer, who currently works for the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, known as MACCH, will start the job Monday, Dec. 5. That experience will...
WOWT
Police identify victim of Omaha homicide, still looking for suspects
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday morning released the name of the victim of a deadly shooting. OPD said Sincere Brooks, 19, died at the scene Wednesday of a shooting reported at 49th and Miami streets just after 3 p.m. No one had been arrested in connection with...
WOWT
Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
KETV.com
Blackstone district crash kills man from Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Harney Street early Tuesday died when he crashed into a tree in Omaha's Blackstone district. Investigators identified the victim as DJ Michael Myers, 27 from Council Bluffs. According to police, Myers was driving westbound on Harney...
iheart.com
Council Bluffs Man Dies In Blackstone Car Crash
(Omaha, NE) -- A man from Council Bluffs is dead after an early morning car crash in Omaha's Blackstone District. Police say 27-year-old DJ Myers was driving the wrong way down Harney Street around 12:20 a.m. when he lost control of his car and hit a small tree and then a big tree near 37th Street. Myers died in the crash and police say speed was likely a factor.
WOWT
Omaha grandmother scammed out of $54,000 cash
Healthcare leaders around the state are forecasting higher costs will stick around. Following a directive from Omaha voters last week, the city is adding an action plan to address housing affordability in the city. Bond set for Cass County man facing child sex assault charges. Updated: 8 hours ago. Jaimy...
WOWT
Lumber prices are falling
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Omaha mayor hires homeless services coordinator. Updated:...
WOWT
Morning power outage affects thousands in Omaha-metro
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An issue with equipment at a specific OPPD substation left thousands without power Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District was reporting at about 10:25 a.m. that 11,000 customers in Douglas and Sarpy counties were without power. An OPPD spokesperson said at the time that crews were still working to determine the cause of the outage, noting that several circuits had been impacted.
doniphanherald.com
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting
A 19-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after being shot near 49th and Miami streets in Omaha. Around 3:05 p.m., first responders found Sincere Brooks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at a house near the intersection following a report of gunshots in the area, Omaha Police Department Lt. Neal Bonacci said.
WOWT
Omaha mayor hires homeless services coordinator
A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate revoked?. According to data from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, few officers in the state have lost their law-enforcement certificates. Lumber prices are falling. Updated: 8 hours...
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA -- Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in Crete,...
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
UPDATE: OPPD says power restored to customers after 'equipment failure'
OPPD confirmed that there is a power outage affecting at least 18,000 people in southwest Douglas County and in Sarpy County.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: River City Mixed Chorus
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to the River City Mixed Chorus Artistic Director, Dr. A. Barron Breland about their upcoming Winter Concert: Wrapped in Rainbow at the Holland on December 10! RCMC’s Winter Holiday Concert, entitled Wrapped in Rainbow, is at the Holland Performing Arts Center - the first time for our holiday concert on this stage. Find out more in today’s interview!
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Restaurants in Omaha, Nebraska
It's no secret than when travelers visit Nebraska, they're often after one thing: steak. The Beef State is most certainly best known for its red meat, and there's no shortage of steakhouses here, both old-school – one dates back a century – and new versions, updating the classics for the next generation. Great burgers also abound in Omaha, including diner burgers, high-end wagyu burgers and even one that food personality Alton Brown called his favorite in the nation.
KETV.com
Youth emergency shelter can move into 'eyesore' northwest Omaha duplex
OMAHA, Neb. — A youth emergency shelter for teens is finding a way forward in northwest Omaha. A local therapist received a special use permit from Omaha city council for a duplex near 97th and Maple streets. Justice Braimah says Omaha is experiencing a child welfare crisis. "Because of...
Comments / 1