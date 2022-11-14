ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID hospitalizations up again in LA County

Los Angeles County logged another 2,215 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, Nov. 16, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals continued to creep upward. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued to climb upward, reaching 7.1%, up from 5.6% a week ago, according to the county Department of Public Health. According to state figures, there were 589 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 552 on Tuesday and well above the 464 number from a week ago. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care units, the same number as Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
$20M available for childcare operators in LA County

In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for eligible childcare operators. The county’s Childcare Providers Recovery (CPR) grant program opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Supervisors require all LA County departments to track gender equity

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity. Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion requires staff to implement a Gender Impact Assessment to identify and track gender equity within every facet of each department, including services, policies and practices, and report back to the board about their progress toward meeting gender equity goals.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Child under 5 years of age dies due to Flu/RSV in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age five stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing the patient's privacy. "Our hearts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California reports 1st death of child under 5 due to Flu/RSV

Health officials on Monday, Nov. 14, confirmed California’s first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing privacy of the patient. “Our hearts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LA County Supervisors create Office of Environmental Justice, Climate Health

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to create an Office of Environmental Justice and Climate Health. “Low-income communities and communities of color across the county have borne the brunt of toxic pollution and the negative effects of local industries for decades,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement. “That is true whether you’re talking about the diesel death zone around our ports, and the 110 and the 710 freeways, the neighborhoods near Exide still dealing with lead contamination. Or the low-income communities with oil and gas drills in their backyards.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus

Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after he veered into the wrong lane and struck dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
$15M grant to house 500 women, their families on Skid Row

The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday. The funding is the state's first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office. Delivered through the state's Encampment Resolution Funding Program, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Beverly Hills man convicted for health care fraud, prescription drug diversion scheme

WASHINGTON – A federal jury convicted a California man yesterday for his role in an approximately $723,000 healthcare fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two Southern California pharmacies. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Shahriar “Michael” Kalantari, 55, of Beverly Hills, generated false prescriptions as...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

