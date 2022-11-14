Read full article on original website
theavtimes.com
COVID hospitalizations up again in LA County
Los Angeles County logged another 2,215 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, Nov. 16, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals continued to creep upward. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued to climb upward, reaching 7.1%, up from 5.6% a week ago, according to the county Department of Public Health. According to state figures, there were 589 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 552 on Tuesday and well above the 464 number from a week ago. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care units, the same number as Tuesday.
spectrumnews1.com
2,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in LA County, hospitalizations up again
theavtimes.com
$20M available for childcare operators in LA County
In an effort to assist licensed childcare providers recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has provided $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for eligible childcare operators. The county’s Childcare Providers Recovery (CPR) grant program opened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and is...
theavtimes.com
Supervisors require all LA County departments to track gender equity
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity. Authored by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Sheila Kuehl, the motion requires staff to implement a Gender Impact Assessment to identify and track gender equity within every facet of each department, including services, policies and practices, and report back to the board about their progress toward meeting gender equity goals.
Inland Empire Health Officials Warn of Increased Cases of RSV in Children
State and local health officials have issued health advisories as cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other illnesses increase this winter. Higher levels of RSV cases have been reported this fall, though this virus is a common infection among children. RSV is a respiratory virus that usually causes mild,...
Child under 5 years of age dies due to Flu/RSV in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — State health officials Monday confirmed California's first death of a child under age five stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing the patient's privacy. "Our hearts...
theavtimes.com
California reports 1st death of child under 5 due to Flu/RSV
Health officials on Monday, Nov. 14, confirmed California’s first death of a child under age 5 stemming from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The California Department of Public Health declined to say where in the state the death occurred, citing privacy of the patient. “Our hearts...
Laist.com
Judge Tells LA County To Come Up With Better Settlement In Homelessness Case
theavtimes.com
LA County Supervisors create Office of Environmental Justice, Climate Health
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to create an Office of Environmental Justice and Climate Health. “Low-income communities and communities of color across the county have borne the brunt of toxic pollution and the negative effects of local industries for decades,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement. “That is true whether you’re talking about the diesel death zone around our ports, and the 110 and the 710 freeways, the neighborhoods near Exide still dealing with lead contamination. Or the low-income communities with oil and gas drills in their backyards.
foxla.com
How you can help California law enforcement recruits from the LA County crash
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - As numerous law-enforcement recruits representing Southern California are fighting for their lives at the hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shared ways the public can step in to help. This comes after a wrong-way driver in a Honda CR-V plowed into 25 recruits going...
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
thepanthernewspaper.org
State of emergency declared in Orange County following new respiratory virus
Residents in Orange County and other areas around the country are currently experiencing a large increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious virus that infects the respiratory tract. This virus mainly affects people with compromised immune systems such as children and older adults.
yourcentralvalley.com
Driver arrested in crash into LA County sheriff’s recruits
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of attempted murder after he veered into the wrong lane and struck dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday for investigation of attempted murder on a...
LA County health officials will 'strongly recommend' masks indoors if COVID cases continue rising
Los Angeles County is continuing to experience increases in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates, the public health director said Friday, warning that two newly emerging variants of the virus.
‘We need to close all jails’ — Supporters see Measure A as a winning blow against law enforcement
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which was approved by voters last week and gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice Wednesday to celebrate its passage. More than 70% of voters...
LA County Supervisors Ramp Up Support For Project To Help People Living With Mental Illness In Hollywood
Part of the goal of ‘Hollywood 2.0’ is to divert people living with mental illness from psychiatric emergency rooms and in some cases, county jail.
foxla.com
$15M grant to house 500 women, their families on Skid Row
The state of California is providing $15 million in funding to support 500 unhoused women living on Skid Row, officials announced Tuesday. The funding is the state's first direct investment in Skid Row, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office. Delivered through the state's Encampment Resolution Funding Program, the...
Settlement of L.A. homelessness lawsuit delayed again
A federal judge said today he wants to meet with the new mayor of Los Angeles once election results are final before approving the settlement of a lawsuit over local governments’ response to the homelessness crisis.
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills man convicted for health care fraud, prescription drug diversion scheme
WASHINGTON – A federal jury convicted a California man yesterday for his role in an approximately $723,000 healthcare fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two Southern California pharmacies. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Shahriar “Michael” Kalantari, 55, of Beverly Hills, generated false prescriptions as...
LA County Health Officials Warn of Looming Cold Temperatures
With gusty winds and freezing overnight temperatures in the forecast, Los Angeles County Public Health officials Sunday issued a Cold Weather Alert.
