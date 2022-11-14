Read full article on original website
Morgantown, West Virginia, launches new app for resident requests
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown 311 is a new mobile app intended to streamline citizen requests and fulfillment. The app, available on the Apple and Google Play stores, was launched on Monday, according to communications specialists Hollie Gregory, who briefed the Morgantown City Council about what it can do.
Kiwanis of Clarksburg kicks off season of giving
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Kiwanis of Clarksburg kicked off their season of giving Thursday by presenting donations to Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy Association Shop with A Deputy program; The Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner; and the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. Kiwanis will continue their giving by donating to...
David Carlyle Clay
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — David Carlyle Clay, 37, Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, Nove…
Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police leaders work to improve protection, communication with residents
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Police Chief Mark Rogers said he has practiced humility during his first four months in the post and has tried to maintain a normal approach. “I’m always making sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep the public’s trust and to do the best job that we can possibly do day-to-day. It’s not about power, but responsibility,” the Harrison County native said. “I bear responsibility not only for myself but also for everyone else that works with me. It’s something I don’t take lightly. I try to do the best that I can.”
Perez transfers from Manhattan to West Virginia for spring
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Guard Jose Perez has enrolled at West Virginia for the spring semester after leaving Manhattan following the firing of coach Steve Masiello. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Perez's enrollment Thursday, saying the player's eligibility status for games and practices will be determined at a later date.
Managed Waterfowl Hunt in Garrett County
OAKLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces a waterfowl hunting opportunity on Broadford Lake and Deep Creek Lake in Garrett County on Nov. 21, 22, and 23. Canada goose and waterfowl hunting on Deep Creek Lake and Broadford Lake is by permit and reservation only during select...
Huggins, WVU announce enrollment of Jose Perez
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — At midday on a cold Wednesday, the doors to West Virginia’s basketball facility came open and welcomed in not only what is hoped to be the missing piece in this year’s still-unbeaten basketball team but the blueprint for future respect. Behind him...
Aurora/Eglon News
The Aurora Mountain Lions Club will be holding their annual fall Buckwheat Cake and Sausage meal from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Maple Spring Family Life Center. A bake sale will be offered. Pre-orders for fresh sausage are $4 per pound. These may be made by calling 304-735-5483, 304-735-5228, or 304-735-5831. Dinners are $10 for adults; $5 for children.
Billie Anne Cork Clevenger
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — On the evening of November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, Billie Anne Cork Clevenger danced through the gates of heaven and into the arms of her lord and savior, Jesus Christ. Billie was born on May 11, 1934, to Fred and...
Jake brakes discussed at Accident Town Council meeting
ACCIDENT — A discussion of Jake brakes was on the agenda at the most recent meeting of the Accident Town Council on Thursday, Nov. 10. The discussion followed comments from town residents about trucks coming through town and engaging their brakes. Clerk Ruth Ann Hahn spoke about correspondence that...
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers - Kansas State Wildcats
The quarterback matchup is an important — and sometimes over-hyped — part of any football game, but this week its importance can’t be overstated as both West Virginia and No. 17 Kansas State will feature players who were not starters at the beginning of the season at the helm in Saturday’s clash at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Judge pauses testimony in Preston murder trial
KINGWOOD — The judge called a halt to testimony Thursday in the trial of a man accused of killing his stepfather but said the trial will resume Friday, Nov. 18. Preston Judge Steve Shaffer interrupted Assistant Prosecutor Megan Fields' questioning of Michelle Heath, the fiancee of Zachary Craig Saunders, who is accused of killing John Uphold, 63, on March , 2021.
Garrett County receives $435,000 from ARC's POWER Initiative
MCHENRY — An Appalachian Regional Commission grant of $435,000 was awarded to the Board of Garrett County Commissioners for the Broadband Customer Connect Program. This project will install, or support the installation of, 7,500 feet of broadband conduit. The conduit will then enable the deployment of fiber broadband services to approximately 300 Garrett County homes.
Man arrested on burglary charges
OAKLAND — On Nov. 11, deputies served an arrest warrant on Jason Edward Davis, 50 years old, Keyser, W.Va., after he was extradited back to Maryland from Potomac Highlands Regional Jail. Davis was served with the arrest warrant charging him with Second Burglary, Fourth Degree Burglary, Theft of $1,500...
Jose Perez enrolls at WVU, eligibility status still to be determined
The men's basketball roster at WVU will grow to 15 at some point this year when transfer Jose Perez joins the team. A 6-foot-5, 220-point guard from the Bronx, New York, Perez has earned admittance to WVU and will begin taking classes there in the spring semester, which begins on Jan. 9, 2023.
Valley HealthCare System receives $4 million grant to expand mental health services
PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Last month, Valley HealthCare System of North Central West Virginia received a $4 million grant that will help expand mental health services throughout the region. The grant, given to Valley through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), will give the...
Ribbon cutting held for Go Bare Skincare's first anniversary
MCHENRY — On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in celebration of Go Bare Skincare’s one-year anniversary. Connor Norman, business development specialist and chair of the Garrett County Diplomats, led the ceremony.
Harrison County Board of Health meets Thursday morning
The Harrison County Board of Health met for a regular session on Thursday which included department reports. Health officials discussed the surge of RSV testing and higher demand for immunizations driven by students.
The torch has been passed from James Gmiter to Tomas Rimac
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There exists within college football the same type of life cycle as exists in the real world and it is exhibiting itself as we converse today in the West Virginia University football program. We could be talking about the dismissing of the athletic director...
Garrett County Commission public meeting agenda set
OAKLAND — The Board of Garrett County Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the commissioners’ public meeting room. The meeting also may be viewed live at www.facebook.com/garrettcountygovernment.
