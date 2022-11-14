MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan tennis players are one step closer to having an indoor facility to play in. The dome on the Mandan Tennis Center was inflated ahead of the storm. “We were monitoring the weather as everybody else was, obviously, in construction. You’ve got to work around what the weather is going to predict, and we knew that we were going to have high winds and a lot of snow. We were predicting 24 inches of snow, but we knew we had to get the dome up,” said Cole Higlin, Mandan Parks and Recreation director.

