Debra J “Debbie” Helman 1953~2022
Debra J “Debbie” Helman, 69, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, Chambersburg. She was born on April 22, 1953 in Chambersburg, a daughter of the late Lester G. and Janet M. (Wilson) Helman. Debbie was a...
Winifred J Ross obituary 1926~2022
Winifred J Ross, 96, of Chambersburg, PA, daughter of the late Charles A. and Ruth G. Fahnestock Ross. Born October 19, 1926 at her present residence, she graduated in 1944 from Chambersburg High School. Winifred held a Teacher’s Certificate and a Bachelor of Music Degree in Piano Performance from the...
William Daniel “Dan” Hulings 1944~2022
William Daniel “Dan” Hulings passed away peacefully on November 11, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by family. Dan was born in Vandergrift, Pa and moved to Fairless Hills, PA as a young child. He graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1962. After graduation, Dan enlisted in the Navy...
Jodi L Whistler obituary 1959~2022
Jodi L Whistler, age 63, of Newburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 17, 1959 in Carlisle to the late Robert L. and Bonnie (Hockenberry) Rose. Jodi retired from Ross Distribution in Carlisle, where she was...
Larry Franklin Hartman 1942~2022
Larry Franklin Hartman, age 80, of Shippensburg, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at Green Ridge Village in Newville, PA. Larry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marion E. (Ryan) Hartman and two daughters, Kristin Byers and her husband Sam of Newburg, PA and Nancy E. Hartman of Newburg, PA.
Joy M Grunden obituary 1946~2022
Mrs. Joy M Grunden (Spurling), 76, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born May 21, 1946, in Salem, MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert Spurling and Lillian (Bennichek) Thuotte. She graduated from Pennsville Memorial High School, Pennsville, New...
Richard Edward Lee obituary 1960~2022
Richard Edward Lee, 62, of Chambersburg, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Born July 11, 1960, in Washington, DC, he was the husband of 23 years to Sandra Lee. Richard is remembered as being a great husband, father, grandfather and was a very humble and hard-working...
Ronald G Salmon obituary 1934~2022
Ronald G Salmon, 88, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 13, 1934 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Clifford and Alice (Leedy) Salmon. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1953. Ron then...
Michael Richard Wallace obituary 1943~2022
Michael Richard Wallace, 79, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center. Born September 10, 1943, in York, PA, he was the son of Clayton and Florine Wallace. Michael was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg as a Computer Science Specialist until his...
Richard D Boyer obituary 1920~2022
Mr. Richard D Boyer, 102, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of South Mountain, PA, passed away Monday morning, November 14, 2022, at the assisted living center. Born May 6, 1920 in York, PA, he was the son of Chester M. and Pauline Grace (Sheffer) Boyer. He spent...
Beverly Ann Freeman Shover 1947~2022
Mrs. Beverly Ann Freeman Shover (Junk), 75, a resident of The Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, in the nursing home, where she had been a resident for the past 2 years. Born February 23, 1947 in Derry Township, PA, she was the daughter of the...
Francis G Weyer obituary 1949~2022
Francis G Weyer, 72, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Promedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born November 28, 1949 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Francis M. Weyer and Genevieve (Tenley) Weyer. Francis worked as a general laborer at various firms in the...
Clyde E Rotz Jr. obituary 1931~2022
Clyde E Rotz Jr., age 90, of Chambersburg, passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Monday, December 21, 1931 in Shippensburg, the son of the late Clyde E. Rotz Sr. and Martha B. (Warren) Rotz. Clyde was formerly employed as...
Kathy J Smith-Mellott obituary 1971~2022
Mrs. Kathy J Smith-Mellott (Richardson), 51, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 in her home, following a year long battle with cancer. Born October 21, 1971 in Fairfield, PA, she was the daughter of Mary Jo (Sites) Richardson and the late Robert Richardson, Sr. Kathy graduated from...
Robert L “Bob” Cunningham 1932~2022
Mr. Robert L “Bob” Cunningham, 90, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at his home with his loving wife, Ann and beloved pet Toby, by his side. Born February 23, 1932, in Hagerstown, MD, son of the late Robert K. and Elsie (Feske) Cunningham. He...
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris 1938~2022
Leonard Randolph “Len” Harris, age 84, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Len was born on January 14, 1938, in Harrisburg, PA, the son of the late William Harris Sr. and Katherine Stewart Rease. Len...
Nancy Ann Furry obituary 1958~2022
Nancy Ann Furry, 64, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Thursday, November 10, 2022, surrounded by her family. She passed away peacefully at her home, where she wanted to spend the final weeks of her life, to face the end of her life in a very dignified and graceful manner.
Tina M Elicker obituary 1947~2022
Tina M Elicker, 65 of Fairfield, PA peacefully passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her home surrounded by her beloved family. Born January 21, 1957 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of Lottie D. Pecher of Fairfield and the late Joseph A. Pecher. Tina was predeceased by...
Monty R Higgins obituary 1947~2022
Monty R Higgins, 75, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 10, 1947 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late William and Mildred (Hand) Higgins. He served in the United States Army during Vietnam until his honorable discharge November 6,...
Paul L Salmon obituary 1922~2022
Paul L Salmon, 100, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Thursday morning, November 10, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 3, 1922 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Clifford and Alice Leedy Salmon. Paul served with the US Navy during WWII and retired in 1979 from Letterkenny...
