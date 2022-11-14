What began as a fun weekend hunting trip in White River National Forest became a nightmare scenario for one father-son duo on Saturday (November 13). It all started when the Denver men set out for a remote hunting camp near the beginning of Little Deadman Creek. Though used to the relatively high altitude of Denver, the mountainous city of Colorado that rests over 5,000 feet above sea level, White River National Forest is an entirely different environment.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO