Pilot rescued in Badlands National Park
The pilot was forced to land due to fuel exhaustion. Officials say he tried getting himself out of the area but a lack of cell signal and rough terrain proved too difficult.
Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway
ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
New River Gorge National Park fire fight enters day three
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews from the West Virginia National Guard, firefighters from other National Parks and emergency crews from Fayette County continued working Friday to contain a fire initially discovered Wednesday afternoon. Dave Bieri, the District Supervisor for New River Gorge National Park said in a media update...
Trailer traffic rules for Teton Pass go official November 15th
While winter driving conditions have been keeping trailer traffic off of Teton Pass, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that the seasonal closure of trailer traffic on the pass starts officially on November 15th. Any vehicles towing a trailer will be fined. For more information on road closures...
RV Camping in Deschutes National Forest and Bend, Oregon
Bend has earned all of this attention, but when you take a city full of great food, beer and shopping, then surround it with the natural paradise that was here before all of this development, you end up with a fair deal of competition to find that perfect place to park your RV.
WVDOH to install temporary bridge over Hinton sinkhole
HINTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Highways is working to build a temporary bridge over a large sinkhole on WV 20 in Hinton until permanent repairs can be made to a collapsed drainage structure under the road. “The bridge we’re putting together comes with somewhere between zero and...
Colorado Hunter Rescued by Helicopter in White River National Forest
What began as a fun weekend hunting trip in White River National Forest became a nightmare scenario for one father-son duo on Saturday (November 13). It all started when the Denver men set out for a remote hunting camp near the beginning of Little Deadman Creek. Though used to the relatively high altitude of Denver, the mountainous city of Colorado that rests over 5,000 feet above sea level, White River National Forest is an entirely different environment.
Appalachian Trail Conservancy Helps Create West Virginia’s First-Ever Community Forest
HARPERS FERRY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC) in partnership with the West Virginia Land Trust (WVLT) announced the permanent protection of the Little Bluestone Community Forest in Summers County, West Virginia. This newly-protected area will add to the constellation of public lands between the Appalachian National...
POWDR already in charge of Holland Lake Lodge, memo alleges
POWDR, a Utah company identified as future owner of Holland Lake Lodge, is already in control of the Swan Valley resort, allege a couple of lawyers who are opponents of a lodge expansion proposal in a memo and review of public records. But the memo also alleges a U.S. Forest Service permit in use by […] The post POWDR already in charge of Holland Lake Lodge, memo alleges appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Dilapidated property demolition begins in Nitro
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of Nitro West Virginia will soon be getting a makeover. The city recently received $350,000 in grant funding to demolish some abandoned properties. The first demolition of the multi-phase project began Tuesday with the first demolition of many. The first property is right off of...
New River Gorge National Park October visitation numbers up from last year
GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to numbers released by the National Park Service, the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve saw a 9% increase in visitors during the month of October compared to last year. Many factors could have played into this number such as warmer weather,...
Christmas tree art project on display at Huntington Mall
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Taco sauce packets, plastic forks, and empty hand sanitizer bottles... these aren’t your typical Christmas decorations. When Mrs. Kimball at Chesapeake High School asked her students to use their creativity, they turned everyday objects into art. You can see their creations on display at the...
