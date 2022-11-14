ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSLS

Winter weather advisory issued Tuesday for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway

ROANOKE, Va. – Chilly air will be locked in Tuesday and with a storm system sending moisture our way, some of us could contend with wintry weather. The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is for areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway, including Roanoke, Blacksburg, Lexington, Wytheville, etc.
ROANOKE, VA
WSAZ

New River Gorge National Park fire fight enters day three

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews from the West Virginia National Guard, firefighters from other National Parks and emergency crews from Fayette County continued working Friday to contain a fire initially discovered Wednesday afternoon. Dave Bieri, the District Supervisor for New River Gorge National Park said in a media update...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
cohaitungchi.com

RV Camping in Deschutes National Forest and Bend, Oregon

Bend has earned all of this attention, but when you take a city full of great food, beer and shopping, then surround it with the natural paradise that was here before all of this development, you end up with a fair deal of competition to find that perfect place to park your RV.
BEND, OR
WSAZ

WVDOH to install temporary bridge over Hinton sinkhole

HINTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Highways is working to build a temporary bridge over a large sinkhole on WV 20 in Hinton until permanent repairs can be made to a collapsed drainage structure under the road. “The bridge we’re putting together comes with somewhere between zero and...
HINTON, WV
Outsider.com

Colorado Hunter Rescued by Helicopter in White River National Forest

What began as a fun weekend hunting trip in White River National Forest became a nightmare scenario for one father-son duo on Saturday (November 13). It all started when the Denver men set out for a remote hunting camp near the beginning of Little Deadman Creek. Though used to the relatively high altitude of Denver, the mountainous city of Colorado that rests over 5,000 feet above sea level, White River National Forest is an entirely different environment.
DENVER, CO
Daily Montanan

POWDR already in charge of Holland Lake Lodge, memo alleges

POWDR, a Utah company identified as future owner of Holland Lake Lodge, is already in control of the Swan Valley resort, allege a couple of lawyers who are opponents of a lodge expansion proposal in a memo and review of public records. But the memo also alleges a U.S. Forest Service permit in use by […] The post POWDR already in charge of Holland Lake Lodge, memo alleges appeared first on Daily Montanan.
UTAH STATE
WSAZ

Dilapidated property demolition begins in Nitro

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Parts of Nitro West Virginia will soon be getting a makeover. The city recently received $350,000 in grant funding to demolish some abandoned properties. The first demolition of the multi-phase project began Tuesday with the first demolition of many. The first property is right off of...
NITRO, WV
lootpress.com

New River Gorge National Park October visitation numbers up from last year

GLEN JEAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to numbers released by the National Park Service, the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve saw a 9% increase in visitors during the month of October compared to last year. Many factors could have played into this number such as warmer weather,...
WSAZ

Christmas tree art project on display at Huntington Mall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Taco sauce packets, plastic forks, and empty hand sanitizer bottles... these aren’t your typical Christmas decorations. When Mrs. Kimball at Chesapeake High School asked her students to use their creativity, they turned everyday objects into art. You can see their creations on display at the...
HUNTINGTON, WV

