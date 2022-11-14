Read full article on original website
Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg reveals hearing loss scare early in career
Jay Weinberg has never played "without hearing protection" after a scare early in his career. The Slipknot drummer - who first started teaching himself to play in his mid-teens - got a "very quick lesson" in the importance of protection and hearing loss prevention after starting to play live with other musicians.
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
Paris Hilton isn't 'struggling' to get pregnant
Paris Hilton has insisted she isn't "struggling" to start a family. The 41-year-old socialite's mom, Kathy Hilton, recently declared it "breaks her heart" seeing her daughter and her husband, Carter Reum, be so "desperate" to have a baby of their own, but the 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker insisted they don't feel like that at all.
Chloe Bailey on Creating Music in Her Sleep, Halle’s Cat Poseidon and TikTok and American Express Collab
Chloe Bailey is getting behind this year’s Small Business Saturday campaign. The singer-actor has teamed up with American Express to create the Shop Small Soundtrack on TikTok, a catalog of tunes consumers can use for making videos showing their support of the Nov. 26 initiative. “The holidays are coming up and I think it’s so important now more than ever to celebrate and support the communities we live in, and I’m so happy to partner with Amex because we are supporting small businesses and doing it in style and doing it with as much joy and fun that we can bring,” Bailey...
