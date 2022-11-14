ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA

WOWT

Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Standley sentenced to prison on meth charge

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – Tabitha Standley, age 34 of Nebraska City was sentenced Sept. 20 to 120 months in prison following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Standley was arrested Oct. 18, 2021 at the Horseshoe Casino on an unrelated felony warrant. Officers...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports six arrests. Cerriece Cusick, 30, of Loveland, Colorado, was arrested Tuesday for OWI 1st Offense. Cusick was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. Andrew Malloy, 25, of Audubon, was arrested Saturday for OWI 2nd Offense....
CASS COUNTY, IA
KSNT News

2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust

HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
HOLTON, KS
klkntv.com

Lincoln man busted for distributing drugs near school, LPD says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after Lincoln Police say he was caught manufacturing and distributing drugs near a school. Kendrick Buford is now facing several charges following the search of his apartment near 46th Street and Bancroft Avenue just before 5 p.m. Police say...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha

OMAHA -- Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in Crete,...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash

Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Police investigate fatal shooting in north Omaha

More chilly weather ahead with Thursday snow showers. Encouraging news when it comes to a major product affected by supply chain issues: The price of lumber is dropping. A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Blackstone district crash kills man from Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Harney Street early Tuesday died when he crashed into a tree in Omaha's Blackstone district. Investigators identified the victim as DJ Michael Myers, 27 from Council Bluffs. According to police, Myers was driving westbound on Harney...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Hastings man booked for drug possession in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) -- A Hastings man was arrested in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Roy Thomas Barnes was arrested shortly after 1:50 a.m. for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense. Authorities say Barnes' arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 34.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Investigators: Johnson County judge's signature was forged

PLATTSMOUTH – A former alternative public defender in Cass County has been charged with identity theft, forgery and theft in 2020. Court records say the Nebraska State Patrol conducted an investigation after a court official in Johnson County noticed irregularities in filings and investigators say a Johnson County judge’s signature in a child support case has been forged.
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE

