WOWT
Chase into Pottawattamie County helps authorities nab burglary suspect
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Another stolen gun taken off Omaha-metro area streets by Iowa deputies helped law enforcement solve a few other crimes as well. Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s deputies found the stolen weapon after chasing two people on the run from Mills County Sheriff’s deputies. It all...
WOWT
Police identify victim of Omaha homicide, still looking for suspects
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Thursday morning released the name of the victim of a deadly shooting. OPD said Sincere Brooks, 19, died at the scene Wednesday of a shooting reported at 49th and Miami streets just after 3 p.m. No one had been arrested in connection with...
WOWT
Omaha man killed after vehicle pins him in garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man working on a vehicle in his garage in south Omaha was killed when the vehicle pinned him against the structure. Emergency personnel responded to incident at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near 39th and Y streets. An Omaha Police spokesman told 6 News the death...
News Channel Nebraska
Standley sentenced to prison on meth charge
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA – Tabitha Standley, age 34 of Nebraska City was sentenced Sept. 20 to 120 months in prison following her plea to a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Standley was arrested Oct. 18, 2021 at the Horseshoe Casino on an unrelated felony warrant. Officers...
Cass County Sheriff’s Report
(Cass Co) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports six arrests. Cerriece Cusick, 30, of Loveland, Colorado, was arrested Tuesday for OWI 1st Offense. Cusick was transported to the Cass County Jail where she was booked and held. Andrew Malloy, 25, of Audubon, was arrested Saturday for OWI 2nd Offense....
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
KETV.com
Power outage impacting nearly 20,000 people in Douglas, Sarpy counties Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — Nearly 20,000 people in Douglas and Sarpy counties are without power on Thursday morning. Omaha Public Power District said the cause of the outage, which is currently impacting 18,658 people, is not known at this time. OPPD said an issue with a piece of equipment in...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man busted for distributing drugs near school, LPD says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 25-year-old was arrested on Tuesday after Lincoln Police say he was caught manufacturing and distributing drugs near a school. Kendrick Buford is now facing several charges following the search of his apartment near 46th Street and Bancroft Avenue just before 5 p.m. Police say...
klkntv.com
Crime Stoppers: UNL Police looking for people who trashed Nebraska Hall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – University of Nebraska-Lincoln police are searching for at least two people who caused chaos at Nebraska Hall. On Nov. 4, the men went into the building near 16th and X Streets and “trashed it,” police said. The men shattered the glass and ripped...
doniphanherald.com
Drunken driver sentenced to prison for death of Lincoln man on I-80 in Omaha
OMAHA -- Timothy Flaherty, 76, had taken a retirement job driving blood samples from hospitals and doctor’s offices to Physicians Laboratory Services in Omaha — all so he could continue to provide for his family. Retired after three decades of working at Smithfield Foods meatpacking plant in Crete,...
WOWT
Gun found in purse at Omaha courthouse security checkpoint
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman in a hurry for a court appearance forgot what she had in her purse. That’s what she told security officers Tuesday at the main entrance of the Douglas County Courthouse after the X-Ray machine clearly revealed a 9mm handgun in her purse. The weapon was loaded with 10 rounds in the clip and one in the chamber.
iheart.com
Teen Dies In SW Omaha Interstate Crash
Omaha Police say an unrestrained teen driver dies in a one vehicle crash late Tuesday night on the I-L-Q on ramp to eastbound I-80. Accident investigators say 16-year old Mauricio Solorio--Ramirez of Bellevue was declared deceased at the scene by Omaha Fire Department paramedics. The investigation revealed that a car...
WOWT
BREAKING: Police investigate fatal shooting in north Omaha
More chilly weather ahead with Thursday snow showers. Encouraging news when it comes to a major product affected by supply chain issues: The price of lumber is dropping. A Bellevue teenager was killed in the crash late Tuesday on the I-L-Q streets interchange. How often is a Nebraska law-enforcement certificate...
KETV.com
Blackstone district crash kills man from Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police say a driver headed the wrong way on Harney Street early Tuesday died when he crashed into a tree in Omaha's Blackstone district. Investigators identified the victim as DJ Michael Myers, 27 from Council Bluffs. According to police, Myers was driving westbound on Harney...
KETV.com
Driver in fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Omaha sentenced to prison for DUI motor vehicle homicide
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The driver in afatal accident on Interstate 80 earlier this year was sentenced to prison Wednesday in Douglas County court. Joaquin Dimayuga-Alvarado will serve a minimum of 12 years to a maximum of 16 years for felony DUI motor vehicle homicide in relation to a deadly crash in January.
kmaland.com
Hastings man booked for drug possession in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) -- A Hastings man was arrested in Montgomery County early Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Roy Thomas Barnes was arrested shortly after 1:50 a.m. for possession of methamphetamine 1st offense. Authorities say Barnes' arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 34.
klkntv.com
Lincoln police dog leads authorities to fleeing suspect in small drug bust
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Two foot chases with a suspect led to a small drug bust Monday night, according to Lincoln Police. Just after 10 p.m., a traffic infraction led investigators with the Narcotics Task Force to pull over a vehicle in an alley near 17th and E Streets.
WOWT
Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Omaha bank employee for allegedly withdrawing and transferring at least $116,240 to her personal account. The indictment was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska Tuesday. It says that Jacqueline R. Brandt began working...
News Channel Nebraska
Investigators: Johnson County judge's signature was forged
PLATTSMOUTH – A former alternative public defender in Cass County has been charged with identity theft, forgery and theft in 2020. Court records say the Nebraska State Patrol conducted an investigation after a court official in Johnson County noticed irregularities in filings and investigators say a Johnson County judge’s signature in a child support case has been forged.
Omaha Police investigate fatal early Tuesday crash
Omaha Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man died in a crash overnight Tuesday in the area of 37th and Dewey.
