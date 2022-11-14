ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Elon Musk has laid off thousands of Twitter contractors

By Joe Wituschek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07cDc8_0jAjNI6400

Elon Musk has made his second round of job cuts at Twitter.

Over the weekend, Musk reportedly let go thousands of contract workers from the company, a move that further decreased the overall workforce supporting the platform. According to journalist Casey Newton, the new owner and current CEO got rid of around 4000 of the 5500 contract workers that were currently working at the company.

Update: company sources tell me that yesterday Twitter eliminated ~4,400 of its ~5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have significant impact to content moderation and the core infrastructure services that keep the site up and running. People inside are stunned.

Casey Newton

Not only did Musk lay off the workers, but they appear to have not received any notice. Newton’s reporting notes at least two cases where contract workers found out about the layoffs by attempting to log on to work and found that their access had been shut off:

The layoffs affect contract workers in the United States, where Twitter is based, and those who worked for the company internationally. Newton said that “functions affected appear to include content moderation, real estate, and marketing, among others.”

The news capped off a tumultuous week that included Musk telling remaining employees that Twitter could be bankrupt within a year, the resignation of more key executives, and the end of the company’s remote work policy.

Musk also launched the new version of Twitter Blue which included the now infamous blue checkmark. After a ton of accounts including Nintendo, United States President Joe Biden, and NBA star Lebron James were successfully impersonated, Twitter walked back the new version of the subscription service.

The chaos on the platform caused Omnicom, one of the largest ad agencies in the world, to recommend that its clients suspend advertising on the platform.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence.

Steve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Markets Insider

Twitter has frozen staff stock accounts in a concrete sign Elon Musk's takeover deal is close to completion, report says

Twitter has frozen its staff's equity award accounts in a sign that it plans to go ahead with the Elon Musk takeover deal, Bloomberg reported. Twitter updated its employees FAQs on Monday with a notice saying that the ability to access or trade shares on its Equity Award Center had been frozen. The accounts allow staff to check the status of their stock compensation.
BGR.com

BGR.com

348K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy