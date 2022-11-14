ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Texas Basketball: 3 reasons why the Longhorns will make the Final Four

The biggest win during the regular season in a long time for the Texas basketball program arrived for head coach Chris Beard on the night of Nov. 16 at the brand-new Moody Center in Austin. Texas dominated the No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs and head coach Mark Few to the tune of a massive 93-74 win in the third game of the regular season.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas

Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. Kansas: TV, stream, game time

The final road game of the regular season is right around the corner now for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football this coming weekend. Texas will face head coach Lance Leipold and the upstart Kansas Jayhawks on the road in Lawrence on Nov. 19 before the regular season finale arrives on Black Friday against the Baylor Bears at home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KSNT News

KU’s Jackson becoming a top threat under the net

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Taiyanna Jackson is emerging as one of women’s college basketball’s best centers. “It is like having a security blanket,” guard Holly Kersgieter said. “Having that rim protector, it’s not like we weren’t confident in her, but sometime’s we’d forget she’s back there because no one wants to go back there.” Jackson’s a […]
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Everything Norm Roberts said after KU's win over Duke

No. 6 Kansas improved to 3-0 on the season on Tuesday night, notching a 69-64 win over No. 7-ranked Duke in the annual Champions Classic. KU controlled the first half but the Jayhawks weren’t able to take full advantage of their dominance, as turnovers limited KU’s ability to pull away. In the second half, Duke controlled the pace of play but KU was able to stick around. A strong performance from Jalen Wilson and a seven-point scoring burst from Gradey Dick that contributed to a 15-5 run propelled KU to victory.
DURHAM, NC
FOX Sports

Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
AUSTIN, TX
KU Sports

Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences

If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
FanSided

3 Chiefs players who need to step up after Mecole Hardman injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are grappling with significant blows to their roster, but there are at least three Chiefs who can step up in the coming weeks. While these timelines remain uncertain, what is known at the moment is that Mecole Hardman will be out for at least four weeks while JuJu Smith-Schuster remains in Concussion Protocol.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Royals pursuing new ballpark in downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals made official what has long been the vision surrounding their franchise on Tuesday: They are planning to leave Kauffman Stadium and have started exploring downtown ballpark options for the future. Royals owner John Sherman wrote an open letter to Royals fans and the Kansas City...
KANSAS CITY, MO
jimmycsays.com

Who would pay for a new downtown stadium, and would John Sherman move the Royals if his proposed abandonment of Kauffman Stadium is spurned?

After a year of anteing up tidbits and teasers, Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman has shoved all his chips to center table. It’s a huge bet that Kansas City and Jackson County will come up with the bulk of $2 billion to finance a new downtown baseball stadium, to be ready by the time the Royals’ lease of Kauffman Stadium expires in 2031.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

University of Kansas may unionize

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The faculty and academic staff at the University of Kansas announced today they intend to organize a union to improve working conditions. The staff at the Lawrence and Edwards campus would be represented by the United Academics of the University of Kansas (UAKU), which would represent over 1,500 full-time and part-time tenured […]
LAWRENCE, KS
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy