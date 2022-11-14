Read full article on original website
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Suspended Amid FBI InvestigationNews Breaking LIVELawrence, KS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Texas Basketball: 3 reasons why the Longhorns will make the Final Four
The biggest win during the regular season in a long time for the Texas basketball program arrived for head coach Chris Beard on the night of Nov. 16 at the brand-new Moody Center in Austin. Texas dominated the No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs and head coach Mark Few to the tune of a massive 93-74 win in the third game of the regular season.
Projected college basketball rankings after Gonzaga gets blown out by Texas
Texas completely worked No. 2 Gonzaga in Austin on Wednesday night and the college basketball rankings are now getting a massive shake-up. It was a huge Wednesday night matchup the day after a wild Champions Classic with the No. 2 team in the college basketball rankings, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, going on the road to Austin to face the Texas Longhorns. Fans were expecting a toe-to-toe clash between two heavyweights of this season.
How to watch Texas football vs. Kansas: TV, stream, game time
The final road game of the regular season is right around the corner now for head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football this coming weekend. Texas will face head coach Lance Leipold and the upstart Kansas Jayhawks on the road in Lawrence on Nov. 19 before the regular season finale arrives on Black Friday against the Baylor Bears at home in Austin.
Sporting News
Where is Bill Self? Why Kansas coach is suspended to start 2022-23 college basketball season
Bill Self climbed back to the top of the mountain last season, winning the second national championship of his career after more than a few March disappointments between the two. Already a Hall of Famer, the title made Self one of 16 coaches in college basketball history with multiple national...
KU’s Jackson becoming a top threat under the net
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Taiyanna Jackson is emerging as one of women’s college basketball’s best centers. “It is like having a security blanket,” guard Holly Kersgieter said. “Having that rim protector, it’s not like we weren’t confident in her, but sometime’s we’d forget she’s back there because no one wants to go back there.” Jackson’s a […]
What Jerome Tang is saying ahead of Kansas State vs. Kansas City & appearance in the Cayman Islands Classic
This is what Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang is saying ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming game against Kansas City and the Cayman Islands Classic. On his thoughts about the Cal win after reviewing the film…. “I thought defensively we were very good the first 20 minutes except for maybe...
Everything Norm Roberts said after KU's win over Duke
No. 6 Kansas improved to 3-0 on the season on Tuesday night, notching a 69-64 win over No. 7-ranked Duke in the annual Champions Classic. KU controlled the first half but the Jayhawks weren’t able to take full advantage of their dominance, as turnovers limited KU’s ability to pull away. In the second half, Duke controlled the pace of play but KU was able to stick around. A strong performance from Jalen Wilson and a seven-point scoring burst from Gradey Dick that contributed to a 15-5 run propelled KU to victory.
FOX Sports
Timme leads No. 2 Gonzaga against No. 12 Texas after 22-point game
Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) at Texas Longhorns (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Gonzaga faces the No. 12 Texas Longhorns after Drew Timme scored 22 points in Gonzaga's 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Texas finished 22-12 overall last season while going 16-3 at home. The Longhorns averaged 7.7 steals, 3.4...
KU Sports
Regents approve policy that will require KU, other state universities to get new approvals to change athletic conferences
If the University of Kansas ever decides it wants to change athletic conferences, it will have to win some state approvals that aren’t required today. Members of the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday unanimously approved a policy that will require any Regents university — KU, K-State, Wichita State, Fort Hays State, Pittsburg State and Emporia State — to get approvals from at least three non-university officials before moving to a new athletic conference.
bluevalleypost.com
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
3 Chiefs players who need to step up after Mecole Hardman injury
The Kansas City Chiefs are grappling with significant blows to their roster, but there are at least three Chiefs who can step up in the coming weeks. While these timelines remain uncertain, what is known at the moment is that Mecole Hardman will be out for at least four weeks while JuJu Smith-Schuster remains in Concussion Protocol.
MLB
Royals pursuing new ballpark in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY -- The Royals made official what has long been the vision surrounding their franchise on Tuesday: They are planning to leave Kauffman Stadium and have started exploring downtown ballpark options for the future. Royals owner John Sherman wrote an open letter to Royals fans and the Kansas City...
jimmycsays.com
Who would pay for a new downtown stadium, and would John Sherman move the Royals if his proposed abandonment of Kauffman Stadium is spurned?
After a year of anteing up tidbits and teasers, Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman has shoved all his chips to center table. It’s a huge bet that Kansas City and Jackson County will come up with the bulk of $2 billion to finance a new downtown baseball stadium, to be ready by the time the Royals’ lease of Kauffman Stadium expires in 2031.
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
Former Royals player, lifelong fan react to the stadium relocation
Reactions from the community are varied following the announcement that Kansas City Royals will leave Kauffman Stadium and start looking for an alternative location.
Mayor touts new terminal after Tracy Wolfson orders delivery to airport
After the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars on Sunday, CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson was forced to order delivery due to the lack of food options.
University of Kansas may unionize
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The faculty and academic staff at the University of Kansas announced today they intend to organize a union to improve working conditions. The staff at the Lawrence and Edwards campus would be represented by the United Academics of the University of Kansas (UAKU), which would represent over 1,500 full-time and part-time tenured […]
