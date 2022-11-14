Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
Jazz are legit, Warriors are in trouble, Doc Rivers must go and other takes on the young 2022-23 NBA season
One NBA rule of thumb is that it takes about 25 games for a front office or coaching staff to properly evaluate its team. That's enough of a sample size to know what you have, what you don't, and what that means going forward. But in the lead-up to that,...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't suit up Tuesday
Gay will miss Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand sprain, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Despite a lengthy injury history, Gay hadn't missed a game yet this season due to injury before Tuesday, though he missed a three-game stretch while in COVID-19 protocols. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Friday versus the Suns.
CBS Sports
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable vs. Magic
Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a sprained right ankle. Williams remains in a low-usage role for Chicago, so even if he sits out, there won't be too many extra shots available. An absence could mean more minutes for Derrick Jones and Javonte Green.
CBS Sports
Warriors are scrambling as Klay Thompson's struggles have reached elephant-in-the-room levels
Klay Thompson wasn't happy when Charles Barkley said he's "not the same guy" he was before sustaining devastating injuries in consecutive years, first a torn ACL and then a ruptured Achilles. Thing is, it's true. Thompson acknowledged it himself, rhetorically asking reporters amid his Barkley rant: "Who goes through something like that and comes back [the same]?"
CBS Sports
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Struggles with efficiency
Antetokounmpo tallied 16 points (6-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-11 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 113-98 win over the Cavaliers. Despite Antetokounmpo nearly posting a triple-double, the superstar forward continues to have a down year efficiency-wise. Antetokounmpo's 51.1 field-goal percentage is his lowest since 2015-15, and his 62.1 free-throw percentage and 22.9 three-point percentage are the worst and second-worst of his career, respectively.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Marcus Smart: Ruled out Wednesday
Smart (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Smart's out status juxtaposes his designation from Tuesday, when he was ruled probable for the contest despite an ankle issue. Unfortunately, the lockdown point guard will be forced to miss the contest, and the problems on the ball are exacerbated by the fact that Malcolm Brogdon (ankle) will sit as well. Payton Pritchard and Derrick White may be called on to serve as the primary ball handlers with the pair sidelined.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Garrett was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Garrett made his major-league debut last season and hit well with a .276/.309/.539 slash line, four home runs and three steals in 27 games, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: DFA'd by Arizona
Smith (elbow) was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Smith primarily worked out of the bullpen in 2022 and had a 4.11 ERA across 70 innings, but he won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. The 31-year-old suffered an elbow injury during the season finale, though it's unclear if the issue is affecting his offseason program.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Designated for assignment
Brigham was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Brigham spent the final month of the season in the majors but won't retain his spot on Miami's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old appeared in 16 big-league games and had a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 24 innings.
CBS Sports
Suns' strange Jae Crowder saga could be nearing its end, per reports
Jae Crowder might play basketball again soon. The Phoenix Suns were close to finalizing a three-team trade involving the 32-year-old forward on Wednesday, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. That report followed Marc Stein's tweet about "credible rumbles" that the Suns had gotten closer to getting this strange saga over with. It also followed Crowder posting a mantelpiece clock emoji on his Instagram story.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Out indefinitely due to shoulder
Goedert is expected to miss extended time after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The exact nature of Goedert's injury isn't yet known, nor has a timeline for a return been established or a decision been made on whether or not he'll go on injured reserve, but the Eagles don't believe the tight end will be lost for the season. In Monday's game, Goedert recorded three receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets, but he had a key lost fumble in the fourth quarter. On that lost fumble, Goedert was grabbed in the facemask by a Washington defender, but a penalty wasn't called and Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on the play in question. The Eagles are likely to offer further details on Goedert's injury in the days to come, but expect the team to turn to a combination of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson (knee) to fill in for him at tight end for the next few weeks.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: DFA'd by Miami
Diaz was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Diaz appeared in 46 games over the final two months of the season, but he was unable to take advantage of the playing time with a .518 OPS and 30.5 percent strikeout rate during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Scrubbed from 40-man roster
Arizona outrighted Middleton (toe) to Triple-A Reno on Nov. 3. Middleton lost his spot on the 40-man roster heading into the start of free agency after turning in a 5.29 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 17 innings with the big club in 2022. He finished the season on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left big toe, but the injury shouldn't be anything that affects his availability for spring training.
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Not practicing
Jackson (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Jackson is apparently still bothered by his hamstring after a Week 10 bye, having suffered the injury Week 9 in his Ravens debut. He caught one of two targets for 16 yards in the contest, playing 11 snaps on offense in a 27-13 win over the Saints.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Returns to practice
Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. A Week 10 bye seems to have done Edwards some good after he missed the Ravens' Week 9 win over the Saints. He had 16 carries in back-to-back games before that -- his only two appearances of the season -- and it's possible he reclaims the lead role from Kenyan Drake if he's available Sunday against Carolina.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Returns to practice
Williams (illness) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Williams sat out the Lions' first practice of the week Wednesday after falling ill, but his ability to take every rep a day later clears the way for him to suit up this Sunday against the Giants. Though D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) has been practicing fully this week and is on pace to be available for the fourth consecutive game, he could still be relegated to a complementary role while playing at less than 100 percent. Swift's snap shares have ranged between 16 and 52 percent over the past three contests, while Williams' share has dipped no lower than 39 percent over that stretch. Williams has out-carried Swift by a 50-13 margin in those games, but Swift has quadrupled Williams' target count (12 to three).
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Still not practicing
Franks (calf) didn't practice Wednesday. Franks was ruled out for Week 10 due to a calf injury and remains sidelined to start Week 11 prep. The second-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bears.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Tending to hamstring issue
Robinson was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Since sitting out Weeks 2 through 5 due to a knee issue, Robinson has steadily taken on a larger snap share over the Giants' last four games, most recently settling at 76 percent this past Sunday against the Texans. His limitations to begin Week 11 prep may be a precautionary measure, but his activity on the practice field now bears watching Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest against the Lions.
CBS Sports
NFL takes drastic action: Browns-Bills moved to Detroit due to epic snowstorm set to hit Buffalo
For the first time in eight years, the NFL has made the decision to move a regular-season game due to inclement weather. With an epic snowstorm on the verge of hitting western New York, Sunday's game between the Browns and Bills will be moved from Buffalo to Detroit, the NFL announced Thursday. The game, which will be played at Ford Field, will remain at 1 p.m. ET.
Comments / 0