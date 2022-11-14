ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

One man dead, 1 arrested after Tooele homicide overnight

Tooele, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man is dead and a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and aggravated domestic abuse after an altercation in Tooele early Thursday. Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to the area of Date Street and Third...
TOOELE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight. Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting. First responders arrived and placed...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man destroys own home after negative reaction to medication and alcohol

LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection to a felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he allegedly destroyed his own home. Lehi Police were called to the area of W. Barley Bend for a report of a criminal mischief incident around 6 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting individual stated to police that there was damage to his dry wall.
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

Roy multiple vehicle crash brings out the road rage and a gun

ROY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A four-vehicle traffic accident led to fists flying until a gun came out. The chain-reaction collision at just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on 1900 West at 5400 South turned to road rage after drivers and passengers left their rides to assess damages, police said.
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLC police arrest two in an alleged illegal gambling operation

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department took two people into custody earlier this month in connection to an illegal gambling operation. Within the investigation, detectives seized illegal drugs and a loaded firearm, according to a news release. On Oct. 27, detectives discovered that illegal gambling...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft

LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Teen struck Nov. 9 on Centerville roadway dies of injuries

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old girl struck in an intersection while walking to a Centerville bus stop last Wednesday has died from her injuries, according to family members. “We are devastated and we miss our cool, vibrant, passionate daughter, sister and friend. We have...
CENTERVILLE, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building

PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told...
PERRY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy