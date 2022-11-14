Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
Police investigating ‘accidental’ child fatality in Taylorsville
The Taylorsville Police department (TPD) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy that took place around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
Gephardt Daily
One man dead, 1 arrested after Tooele homicide overnight
Tooele, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man is dead and a 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide and aggravated domestic abuse after an altercation in Tooele early Thursday. Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to the area of Date Street and Third...
Gephardt Daily
Child fatally wounded in Taylorsville shooting
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Taylorsville are investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old child overnight. Police were called to an apartment complex near 1600 W. Thornhill Drive about 12:16 a.m. Thursday with a report of an accidental shooting. First responders arrived and placed...
kslnewsradio.com
Man destroys own home after negative reaction to medication and alcohol
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection to a felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he allegedly destroyed his own home. Lehi Police were called to the area of W. Barley Bend for a report of a criminal mischief incident around 6 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting individual stated to police that there was damage to his dry wall.
Gephardt Daily
Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
Gephardt Daily
Roy multiple vehicle crash brings out the road rage and a gun
ROY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A four-vehicle traffic accident led to fists flying until a gun came out. The chain-reaction collision at just after 2 p.m. Wednesday on 1900 West at 5400 South turned to road rage after drivers and passengers left their rides to assess damages, police said.
Man reportedly brandishes gun at undercover officer in West Valley City
A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he brandished a firearm at an undercover officer with the Granite School District Police Department (GSDPD) on Monday in the area of 5600 West 4100 South in West Valley City.
kslnewsradio.com
SLC police arrest two in an alleged illegal gambling operation
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department took two people into custody earlier this month in connection to an illegal gambling operation. Within the investigation, detectives seized illegal drugs and a loaded firearm, according to a news release. On Oct. 27, detectives discovered that illegal gambling...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver arrested in West Valley City after pointing gun at officer in unmarked patrol vehicle
WEST VALLEY CITY, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday after police say he became angry and pointed a gun at another motorist who happened to be an officer in an unmarked patrol vehicle. A Granite School District police officer was driving north on...
ksl.com
Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft
LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
Driver ‘intentionally rammed car’: Woman shot in possibly drug-related Midvale incident
A driver allegedly rammed into another car before shots were fired, injuring a woman in Midvale Sunday, according to the Unified Police Dept.
Bountiful man who killed mother, stuffed body in freezer denied hospital release
A Bountiful man who killed his mother and stuffed her body into a freezer in 2006 has been denied release from a state hospital.
Police investigating apparent shootout between 2 cars in Midvale
Police in the Salt Lake area are investigating an incident in which people in two separate cars appeared to have rammed each other and fired gunshots, leaving one person wounded.
Victim killed in crash with cement truck in Lehi identified as sheriff's deputy
The victim in a deadly crash between a car and a cement truck in Lehi over the weekend has been identified as a local sheriff's deputy.
kjzz.com
Man arrested after brandishing gun at unmarked officer while driving in Salt Lake County
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he brandished a gun at an unmarked officer while driving in West Valley City. They said Taylor Bradley, 29, was traveling northbound on 5600 West approaching 4100 South at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday. According to...
Gephardt Daily
Teen struck Nov. 9 on Centerville roadway dies of injuries
CENTERVILLE, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-year-old girl struck in an intersection while walking to a Centerville bus stop last Wednesday has died from her injuries, according to family members. “We are devastated and we miss our cool, vibrant, passionate daughter, sister and friend. We have...
2 men arrested following deadly Millcreek shooting
Unified Police Officers arrested two men following a fatal shooting in Millcreek last Friday, Nov. 11.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building
PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told...
kjzz.com
Police asking for public's help identifying truck possibly involved in fatal hit-and-run
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — West Valley City police are asking for the public's help identifying a truck that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run Monday night. 39-year-old Joel Lewis was crossing 7200 W at 3245 S in West Valley City, when police said he was hit by a truck and left to die.
