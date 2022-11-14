ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KULR8

Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance

Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
KULR8

Kathy Hilton: Paris is desperate to get pregnant

Kathy Hilton has revealed that her daughter Paris Hilton is desperate to be a mother. The 41-year-old socialite recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband Carter Reum and Kathy has admitted that the pair are "struggling" to start a family. 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star told...
KULR8

Top 100 musical films of all time

Stacker compiled a list of the 100 best movie musicals of all time based on IMDb user ratings. Films had to be listed as a musical on IMDb and have 2,500 votes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

