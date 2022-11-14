Read full article on original website
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
Carey Mulligan And Zoe Kazan Shine In "She Said," The Story Of The Journalists Who Helped Take Down Harvey Weinstein
The film is based on the New York Times bestseller She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey.
Chris Hemsworth receives 'strong indication' of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease while filming new show
Chris Hemsworth embarked on a personal and physically demanding journey for his new series "Limitless" that ultimately led to a sobering discovery.
Kathy Hilton: Paris is desperate to get pregnant
Kathy Hilton has revealed that her daughter Paris Hilton is desperate to be a mother. The 41-year-old socialite recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her husband Carter Reum and Kathy has admitted that the pair are "struggling" to start a family. 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star told...
Top 100 musical films of all time
Stacker compiled a list of the 100 best movie musicals of all time based on IMDb user ratings. Films had to be listed as a musical on IMDb and have 2,500 votes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
