Former Vikings TE Suspended for Rest of Season
One might not think it possible for a free agent to get suspended, but it’s evidently a thing, as the NFL laid down the law on Wednesday. Chris Herndon, who played for the Vikings in 2021, was suspended by the NFL for eight games, amounting to the remainder of the regular season.
Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team
The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
The Dazzling Aspect of the Vikings Next 6 Games
The Minnesota Vikings encountered the start of the “hard part” of the 2022 schedule and slapped it in the face. In Buffalo, the Vikings outdueled the Bills by a score of 33-30, an emotional rollercoaster affair where Minnesota won its seventh straight game. Now, the aforementioned “hard part”...
The Vikings Employ the Best Offensive Lineman in Football
A where were you when moment — where were you when the Minnesota Vikings suddenly employed the best overall offensive lineman on the planet?. That’s right. Christian Darrisaw, the Vikings second-year left tackle, is the real deal, who just so happens to own the NFL’s highest Pro Football Focus grade among offensive linemen.
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
Packers Take Chance on ex-Vikings Wideout
The Green Bay Packers signed veteran wide receiver Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. Last season, he was a candidate to compete for receiver snaps with K.J. Osborn but instead spent the majority of the year as Minnesota’s punt returner. The Vikings went a different route for 2022, and now we may see who was right.
2 Former Vikings on Tap vs. Dallas on Sunday
When the Minnesota Vikings face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they’ll see at least one familiar face — and perhaps two. Jayron Kearse will once again enter U.S. Bank Stadium as a guest, and with a little injury-recovery luck, Anthony Barr will see his former team, too. Kearse...
Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins
Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
The 2022 Vikings, According to All National Power Rankings: Week 11
Each week, VikingsTerritory catalogs the Minnesota Vikings placement in national power rankings. Eleven sources are vetted, detailed, and plopped here for reference. The Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, with a win that firmly secured Minnesota’s status as Super Bowl contenders. Against Buffalo, the Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit late in the 3rd Quarter to achieve an unhinged road victory.
Our Staff Prediction for Cowboys at Vikings
The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Dallas Cowboys is ready. The Vikings can hit a 9-1 record this weekend for the first time since 2009. The franchise has started with a 9-1 record five times — in 1969, 1970, 1973, 1998, and 2009. Minnesota is 15-18 (.454) all-time versus Dallas.
PurplePTSD: Return of a CB, the Hunt for TEs, Power Rankings
2 – Now, for the Vikings favorite recent pastime — auditioning depth tight ends. 3 – Josh Frey fires up fresh Week 11 power rankings. 4 – In the daily video segment, Dustin Baker outlines the surprises — there were several — from Bills-Vikings.
The Vikings Teensy Magic Number
The Green Bay Packers won in Week 10, but the Minnesota Vikings didn’t lose, so the Vikings magic number shrank. Green Bay surprised the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field via comeback, while the Vikings and Bills authored a suspense thriller. The Vikings were triumphant over the Super Bowl-frontrunning Bills, 33-30.
Vikings Pro Bowler’s One-Sentence Reaction to the Mayhem
Brian O’Neill’s reaction to the chaos, tomfoolery, and pandemonium on Sunday was probably similar to yours. The Minnesota Vikings edged the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, in a game that convulsed multiple times during the final 60 minutes of real-time. Before the contest, oddsmakers pegged the Bills as Super Bowl favorites.
Vikings Podcast: Beauty in Buffalo
I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that I’m left with a sense of stunned bewilderment from the Buffalo game. The podcast episode thus considers the Vikings’ most recent win. Notes from the North – hosted by yours truly and Sam – seeks to offer some insight about the game.
Hall of Fame QB Endorses Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings are 8-1 through 10 weeks, and such a record noticeably turns heads — even from Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Minnesota stunningly upset the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, grabbing the attention of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young. Young said about Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins...
Explained: What to Expect against the Cowboys
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 164 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode peeks at the Vikings home matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Particularly, the Cowboys defense, Justin Jefferson, and general predictions are...
Ndamukong Suh Heads Eastward
After five months of alleged flirtation with the Vikings, Minnesota will not be Ndamukong Suh’s final destination in 2022. The free agent signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, bolstering the Vikings rival’s defensive depth and hedging a recent injury to rookie Jordan Davis. Suh, 35, joins a...
Justin Jefferson Reacts to Monster Day in Buffalo
While doing my weekly Vikings players’ reactions, I quickly realized there was no room for Justin Jefferson. After the game, everyone wanted to speak to him, and he had plenty to say. He was going to need a reaction piece all to himself. That’s how impactful he was on...
The Vikings Continue To Impress: 3 Thoughts
The Vikings continue to impress the NFL, now sitting at 8-1 after a comeback win Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. But how have they gotten here? There’s a lot of important pieces to unpack when looking at this torrid team. Here’s a few notes I’ve found interesting.
Justin Jefferson Lays Out 2022 Endgame
If you believed after the Minnesota Vikings Week 10 triumph in Buffalo that the team was capable of winning a championship, you’re not alone. After the win over the Bills, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who singlehandedly saved the game with a miraculous and apocryphal 4th and 18 reception, explained the team’s ceiling, complete with Super Bowl aspirations.
