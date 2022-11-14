‘Bering Sea Gold’ Returns December 6 for an All-New Season!

There are new episodes of “Bering Sea Gold” on the way!

The show about miners hoping to strike gold in Alaska will return to Discovery Channel on December 6 at 8 p.m. for an all-new season.

There is plenty of drama in store as old favorites return and the show introduces new blood.

Rivals Shawn Pomrenke, known as Nome’s “Mr. Gold,” and Reaper Nation captain Kris Kelly are locked in a turf war, while the Eroica’s dredge captain Emily Riedel is bringing in an old friend — “Alaska: The Last Frontier” star Jane Kilcher!

Check out the trailer!