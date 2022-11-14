Read full article on original website
The next steps for the new Massachusetts license law
Now that voters approved a ballot question keeping a law that lets undocumented immigrants get driver's licenses, Massachusetts transportation officials are updating regulations before the new law takes effect in July 2023. Driving the news: The Registry of Motor Vehicles released draft recommendations this week and announced a Dec. 2...
A wind project promised Mass. cheap power. Then came inflation
There’s more drama in the ongoing saga with Massachusetts’ largest approved offshore wind project, Commonwealth Wind. Months after its developer, Avangrid, signed power contracts with three major utilities, the company is trying to get the state’s Department of Public Utilities to allow it to renegotiate those agreements. The company says supply constraints and rising interest rates require that they charge more for their wind power if the project has a chance of being viable.
Massachusetts Residents to Receive One-Time Tax Credit
About 3 million Massachusetts taxpayers will be receiving one-time tax refunds. These refunds are worth an average of 14 percent of a person's 2021 state income tax liability. Payments from the $3 billion pot will start going out this week through to year end. (source)
fallriverreporter.com
Eligible Massachusetts healthcare workers to receive between $12,500 and $300,000 each in loan repayments
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced a step in addressing the health care workforce shortage by contracting with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to implement a $130 million loan repayment program to support and retain the behavioral health and primary care workforce. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Trust Fund.
This 168 Year-Old Massachusetts Home in Ruins is Selling For $2.3 Million
How does a home that is dilapidated and that has also been described as 'a candidate for demolition or renovation' in Massachusetts being sold for over a million dollars. Not just a million, but more than double that at $2.3 million. Sounds pretty absurd, right? Even when you see it, it's tough to believe. So, how?
What's behind the long wait times at the RMV?
BOSTON - Go to any Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office, you will likely be hit with exhausting lines. "An hour and 25 minutes," said Ronnel Jimenez, when asked how long he waited. He had made an appointment online before he arrived. "I thought it was going to be quicker," he said. Why the wait? Data on Massachusetts' transparency platform called CTHRU may shed some light. The RMV's payroll for customer service agents dropped 20% from last year's. Staff is down 150 employees from pre-pandemic 2019. "Took me about an hour and a half to get to the...
When Is a Car Considered A ‘Classic’ in Massachusetts?
We can all agree that we've all dreamed of owning a classic car at some point in our lives. However, finding a classic car can be a bit challenging because you don't know what one you're going to find, is it a project car, is it fully restored, or better yet is it actually a classic in Massachusetts?
ABC6.com
Wrong-way driver alert systems go up in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is looking to Rhode Island as a way to limit the number of wrong-way driver crashes in the state, by installing wrong-way driver detection systems on highway ramps across the state. In 2015, Rhode Island installed 24 wrong-way detection systems on highway off-ramps, later adding two more systems, bringing...
Commission works to change Massachusetts state seal shows indigenous man standing underneath a hand holding a sword
The group has already agreed to recommend a complete overhaul of the seal design and state motto.
Traveling for Thanksgiving? Avoid the Mass. Pike, I-91 and I-84 at these times
Massachusetts residents hitting the road for Thanksgiving should be wary of major highway delays on either end of the holiday weekend and should take care to plan their travel so as not to overlap with the most congested periods on the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate 91 and other vital roadways, state officials said.
CNET
Massachusetts State Tax Refunds Begin: Here's When You'll Get Yours
Massachusetts is issuing one-time tax refunds that will ultimately reach some 3 million taxpayers. About 500,000 payments went out the first week of November, according to the state Department of Revenue, with a million more coming every week through the end of the year. As of late last week, the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman plans great gesture for mother after hitting $1 million on scratch ticket
A Massachusetts woman plans on doing something great for her mom after hitting big money on a scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Zetta Eastman is the winner of a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “15,000,000 Money Maker” instant ticket game. Eastman,...
Drought impacts creating firefighting challenges
Massachusetts has experienced 1,018 wildfires burning a total of 1,556 acres since the start of 2022. When a July fire destroyed a vacant mill in Russell, crews had to use tankers because a nearby river was insufficient.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Student in healthcare wins $1 million prize
A Boston-area student who won a $1 million lottery prize earlier this month after purchasing a winning scratch ticket in Hyde Park said he will use the money to help him pursue a career in healthcare, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Jean Roody Chery chose the cash option for his...
$500 payment coming to many Massachusetts residents
If you live in Massachusetts, you know how much inflation is hurting your wallet right now. But here's some great news to consider: you might just be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source) The key is looking at your income level to see if you are eligible.
Where's my Massachusetts tax refund?
BOSTON - The refund rollout is leaving some Massachusetts taxpayers wondering where their checks are, so WBZ-TV reached out to the state for answers.As of late last week, the Department of Revenue had sent out 1.3 million automatic refunds totaling over $1.2 billion from the budget surplus. A majority of those are paper checks instead of direct deposit, so check your mailbox!According to the numbers, the state is less than halfway through the list of people slated to get rebates. They predict everyone will get their money by December 15.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986. The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be. A call center at 877-677-9727 is available to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.
Massachusetts Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License to Board a Plane Then
Massachusetts residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a driver's license that has a REAL ID insignia in order to board a plane starting then. The insignia is a gold star in the upper right-hand corner.
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts TOP 50 Slang Words
If you’re from here, you KNOW these Massachusetts TOP 50 slang words. You may not even realize it. But you possess a unique trait. You speak like NO one else on earth, if they are not from here. Some Call It Boston-ese Our language is so famous, it’s been...
Upworthy
Tenant stunned after old landlord sends him a check for $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on August 16, 2021. If finding a good house to rent is difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word "landlord" often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to asking for this. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter containing a check for $2,500. He was stunned. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after parking in spaces reserved for state police
A Framingham man is being charged with operating under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two parking spots designated for state police.
