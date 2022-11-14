ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardwick, MA

Axios

The next steps for the new Massachusetts license law

Now that voters approved a ballot question keeping a law that lets undocumented immigrants get driver's licenses, Massachusetts transportation officials are updating regulations before the new law takes effect in July 2023. Driving the news: The Registry of Motor Vehicles released draft recommendations this week and announced a Dec. 2...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Public

A wind project promised Mass. cheap power. Then came inflation

There’s more drama in the ongoing saga with Massachusetts’ largest approved offshore wind project, Commonwealth Wind. Months after its developer, Avangrid, signed power contracts with three major utilities, the company is trying to get the state’s Department of Public Utilities to allow it to renegotiate those agreements. The company says supply constraints and rising interest rates require that they charge more for their wind power if the project has a chance of being viable.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Eligible Massachusetts healthcare workers to receive between $12,500 and $300,000 each in loan repayments

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced a step in addressing the health care workforce shortage by contracting with the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers to implement a $130 million loan repayment program to support and retain the behavioral health and primary care workforce. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Trust Fund.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

What's behind the long wait times at the RMV?

BOSTON - Go to any Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles office, you will likely be hit with exhausting lines. "An hour and 25 minutes," said Ronnel Jimenez, when asked how long he waited. He had made an appointment online before he arrived. "I thought it was going to be quicker," he said. Why the wait? Data on Massachusetts' transparency platform called CTHRU may shed some light. The RMV's payroll for customer service agents dropped 20% from last year's. Staff is down 150 employees from pre-pandemic 2019. "Took me about an hour and a half to get to the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Wrong-way driver alert systems go up in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is looking to Rhode Island as a way to limit the number of wrong-way driver crashes in the state, by installing wrong-way driver detection systems on highway ramps across the state. In 2015, Rhode Island installed 24 wrong-way detection systems on highway off-ramps, later adding two more systems, bringing...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
R.A. Heim

$500 payment coming to many Massachusetts residents

If you live in Massachusetts, you know how much inflation is hurting your wallet right now. But here's some great news to consider: you might just be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source) The key is looking at your income level to see if you are eligible.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Where's my Massachusetts tax refund?

BOSTON - The refund rollout is leaving some Massachusetts taxpayers wondering where their checks are, so WBZ-TV reached out to the state for answers.As of late last week, the Department of Revenue had sent out 1.3 million automatic refunds totaling over $1.2 billion from the budget surplus. A majority of those are paper checks instead of direct deposit, so check your mailbox!According to the numbers, the state is less than halfway through the list of people slated to get rebates. They predict everyone will get their money by December 15.About 3 million taxpayers can expect to get back roughly 14% of what they paid in personal income tax for 2021, thanks to an obscure law passed by voters in 1986.  The state has created a refund estimator to help taxpayers get an idea of what their rebate will be. A call center at 877-677-9727 is available to answer questions about refunds, but they will not be able to give you exact refund amounts.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

Massachusetts TOP 50 Slang Words

If you’re from here, you KNOW these Massachusetts TOP 50 slang words. You may not even realize it. But you possess a unique trait. You speak like NO one else on earth, if they are not from here. Some Call It Boston-ese Our language is so famous, it’s been...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Upworthy

Tenant stunned after old landlord sends him a check for $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on August 16, 2021. If finding a good house to rent is difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word "landlord" often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to asking for this. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter containing a check for $2,500. He was stunned. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
WORCESTER, MA
