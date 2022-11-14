Billy Ray Cyrus‘ six kids do not have an “Achy Breaky Heart” when it comes to his engagement to Firerose, 34. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the 61-year-old country singer put to rest the rumors that his children — Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 35, Braison, 28., and Christopher, 30 — disapproved of their father getting engaged to Firerose seven months after divorcing his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, 55. “There’s no hard feelings. Everyone knew that relationship was over a long time ago,” Billy told People, referring to the fact that the deterioration of his marriage with Tish started long before they decided to call it quits. “Everyone’s turning the page. It’s been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change,” he added.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO