Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
KULR8
Paris Hilton isn't 'struggling' to get pregnant
Paris Hilton has insisted she isn't "struggling" to start a family. The 41-year-old socialite's mom, Kathy Hilton, recently declared it "breaks her heart" seeing her daughter and her husband, Carter Reum, be so "desperate" to have a baby of their own, but the 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker insisted they don't feel like that at all.
Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals How His 6 Kids Feel About His Engagement To Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus‘ six kids do not have an “Achy Breaky Heart” when it comes to his engagement to Firerose, 34. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the 61-year-old country singer put to rest the rumors that his children — Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 35, Braison, 28., and Christopher, 30 — disapproved of their father getting engaged to Firerose seven months after divorcing his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, 55. “There’s no hard feelings. Everyone knew that relationship was over a long time ago,” Billy told People, referring to the fact that the deterioration of his marriage with Tish started long before they decided to call it quits. “Everyone’s turning the page. It’s been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change,” he added.
Comments / 0