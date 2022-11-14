Englewood beachgoers feel impacts of red tide

Walking on Englewood Beach, you can hear the sound of coughing from many beachgoers.

People on the beach said they definitely feel the impact of red tide in the water. Red tide Levels are elevated at this time for Costal Lee, Charlotte, and Sarasota counties including the Manasota Key.

Red tide is a microscopic algae that produces toxins that kill fish but also can make it difficult to breathe. It's well-known to Southwest Florida residents but may not be as present in the minds of visitors.

"It really gets to you where you end up coughing," said Kathi Halbert, an Ohio resident, as she coughed. “As soon as I walked out, I can feel it; it is in my throat.”

Halbert wasn't the only one on the beach coughing up a storm.

“You can definitely feel it, when it gets windy you can feel it in your lungs; it’s a little irritable,” said John Peacock, a visitor from Massachusetts.

Halbert said when coming to the beach she thought it wouldn't be too bad. Everyone Fox 4 spoke with on the beach were either from the north or midwest and said they didn't want to cancel their beach trips.

However when a wave comes in and the wind shifts, there is a spray that likely contains microbes from the red tide.

“ We researched it; we are all healthy and don’t have any preexisting conditions, so we feel good,” said David Lawton, a Massachusetts resident.

“I think that is a good assessment; you have to really listen to your body," said Dr. Mike Parsons, a marine science professor from FGCU.

Dr. Parsons added that the typical red tide event starts at the end of September and ends in late January or early February.

When asked if it will get any worse, he said it's too early to say, but believes it will be around a few months.

"How is Hurricane Ian affecting red tide; will the waves keep blowing onshore consistently like we have had the past couple of weeks? That keeps red tide right up against the shore,” Dr. Parsons said.

Dr. Parsons added that it's a coincidence that this red tide event happened so close to Hurricane Ian—and experts say they saw the same thing happen after Charley and Irma.

He also said that when it comes to the algae and bacteria from the storm, it should be cleared up within the next month or so, but that timeframe could also depend on how quickly debris can be pulled from the water.

The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County issued a Health Alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near Whidden Key; east of (Lemon Bay) and Buccaneer Bend; west of (ICW). This is in response to a water sample taken on 11/7/2022.

The public should exercise caution in and around these areas.

