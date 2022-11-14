ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Christina Hall Reveals ‘Christina On The Coast’ Season 4 Premiere Date & Teases ‘Christina In The Country’ Spinoff

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSMlS_0jAjM9LP00

Christina Hall is revealing when Christina on the Coast Season 4 is coming back. The interior designer wrote on social media that the new season of her home-renovation show set in California’s Orange County will premiere at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, on HGTV .

“This season you will see [James C. Bender] and I take on some amazing home renovations, [Josh Hall, her husband] and I embark on our personal and professional journeys and of course a ton of fun,” she said on Instagram .

Hall also revealed that her Tennessee-set spinoff titled Christina in the Country would premiere in in “early 2023.”

“This is one of my favorite ventures to date! The season will follow the expansion of my design business across the country as Josh and I put down roots at our second home in Tennessee. Coast to Coast design life is a dream,” she added.

The news of Hall’s return to HGTV with a new season of Christina on the Coast and the upcoming premiere of Christina in the Country comes as the interior designer will do one last flip with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on a special titled Flip or Flop: The Final Flip .

Hall and El Moussa will reunite one last time for a one-hour special set to air on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV. The former couple spent 10 seasons flipping homes around Orange County with over 150 episodes produced over that time period. This special is set to be a farewell to viewers that followed their journey throughout the years and will serve as a springboard to announce their new television ventures.

