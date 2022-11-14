Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Rogan Says Meghan Could Bail on Spotify, Like Harry
Joe Rogan said that celebrities who start podcasts "can't keep up, they bail, you know like the Meghan Markles" during his Spotify show. The UFC commentator was joined by comedian Neal Brennan on The Joe Rogan Experience and the pair began talking about celebrity podcasts that do not work, involving stars who cannot let their real personalities come out.
'The Amazing Race' Fans Question Show Over Emily Injury Amid Fears for Star
"Should she even still be on it?" asked one 'The Amazing Race' viewer, after the scenes of Emily Bushnell's knee injury on the latest episode.
Rapper 21 Savage Admits He's 'Scared of Everybody' After Friend's Shooting
"I think somebody following me. I'm spinning the block a couple of times before I go in the house," 21 Savage said, admitting that he faces extreme paranoia.
Alabama Barker Slams Adults Mocking Her Birthday Party: 'Hating on a Minor'
"I don't owe anybody a explanation for any of my actions that don't affect you," said the 17-year-old daughter of Travis Barker in a TikTok video.
Jimmy Fallon Stunned by #RIPJimmyFallon Trend: 'I Have a Lot to Live For'
The host of "The Tonight Show" assured fans on his Wednesday night show that he hadn't actually died, despite what they may have read on Twitter.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1038M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0