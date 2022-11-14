Cat reunites with owners 13 months after travelling 280 miles to old home

A cat travelled more than 280 miles to its old home before being reunited with her relocated owners 13 months later.

Laetitia De Amicis and her family moved from Ambly-sur-Meuse, in the Orne region of France, to Ginai in Normandy, in 2021.

Their cat Cocci went missing in August last year - shortly after the move - only to be found by a stranger nearly 300 miles away in September.

She was found in Souilly, a town just six miles away from their old home.

“I still can’t believe it,” Laetitia said of the incredible story.