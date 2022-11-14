With Colorado CD-3 race outcome undecided, Adam Frisch attending new member orientation

While counties in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District continued to upload results from the hotly contested race between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Silt) and challenger Adam Frisch (D-Aspen) for a few days after the Nov. 8 election, new results have come to a standstill as most county clerks have paused reporting after counting the bulk of domestic ballots.

It’s unclear how many exactly, but at least a few thousand outstanding ballots need to be counted in the 27 counties across Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

Frisch, who trails Boebert by 1,100 votes, has not conceded the race because of these thousands of votes that have yet to be counted. Nearly 323,000 votes have been counted across the congressional district.

Frisch recently traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend new-member orientation, as have a few other congressional candidates from across the country who are in still-undecided races, because it’s “in the best interest of the district for me to attend new-member orientation given the closeness of this race, which could be unsettled for another month,” he said in a statement.

“As I have said from election night when I was up by thousands of votes to now as I am down by around 1,000 (with 3,000-6,000 votes still outstanding), I am not going to get over my skis. Our county clerks and bipartisan poll watching teams are taking great care with counting every vote, and we must be patient as we allow this process to play out,” Frisch said.

Boebert's campaign has not issued any statements since Election Day. She refrained from tweeting while preliminary returns showed that Frisch was in the lead last Wednesday, but tweeted a fundraising link on Friday: "I told you all year, the Left would do everything that they possibly could to get rid of me. As this race comes down to every last vote, I need you to help us ensure we have the resources to finish what we started!"

What are they key deadlines in the Boebert vs. Frisch race?

Colorado voters needed to turn in their ballots by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

While county clerks have up to eight days after an election to receive ballots from military and overseas voters, those voters needed to send the ballots in by the same deadline as other voters.

Voters living out of the country also have the option to fax or email their ballots, but those need to be received by Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the latest.

Voters needing to “cure” their ballots — because a bipartisan team of judges decided that the signature on their ballot envelope didn’t match other records in the state database — also have until Wednesday to rectify their signatures and make sure their ballot is counted.

A spokesperson with the Frisch campaign that they’re working to mobilize volunteers to encourage people to cure their ballots.

In Pueblo County, approximately 725 voters had signature discrepancies, and a few hundred have already fixed that, according to election officials.

County clerks have until Friday, Nov. 18, to count all of the ballots.

