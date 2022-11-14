ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo man pleads guilty to assault in January shooting outside pool hall

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNsqJ_0jAjLv9T00

A Pueblo man has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault after originally being charged with attempted murder.

According to a plea agreement obtained by the Pueblo Chieftain, Dante Williams, 19, will be sentenced to six years in the state's youthful offender program, along with a 20-year suspended sentence in the Department of Corrections.

In exchange for Williams' guilty plea to the assault charge, all other charges against him were dropped, according to the plea agreement. Williams was originally charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault in the Jan. 15 shooting of Renee Gonzales.

If Williams is unsuccessful in the youthful offender program, the 20-year sentence will be imposed, according to the plea agreement.

Williams will also be made to pay restitution to the victim, the exact amount of which is yet to be determined.

Police allege Williams fired several shots outside Classic Q's pool hall, striking Gonzales, who was in the driver's seat of her car in the parking lot.

Gonzales suffered a punctured lung, torn trachea and fractured forearm after police say she was shot at least four times, causing "substantial risk of death and permanent disfigurement," according to testimony from officer Allen Peil of the Pueblo Police Department during a July 29 preliminary hearing.

Williams was identified in security camera footage of the incident by the clothing he wore, including a Pittsburgh Pirates jersey and ballcap, which matched photos of Williams later obtained from his cellphone during the course of a separate homicide investigation after Daniel Howard, who allegedly drove Williams home the night of the shooting, was killed in a separate drive-by shooting.

On the night of Jan. 15, police say Williams and Howard — who they say was later identified due to previous contact with law enforcement — departed from Classic Q's, but left Howard's silver Ford Fusion in the parking lot.

Hours later, about 4:10 a.m., surveillance video from outside the pool hall showed a man in a Pittsburgh Pirates No. 45 jersey and black ballcap — who police say they later learned was Williams — exit the rear passenger's side of a red Ford Focus hatchback and walk around the front of Howard's Fusion parked next to it. A black sedan then pulled up, according to Det. Bryan Gonzales of Pueblo PD during a preliminary hearing.

Det. Gonzales said the man in the baseball jersey then began shooting.

"In the video I could see the muzzle flash," he testified, saying he counted 14 muzzle flashes in the surveillance video.

Gonzales said the video then shows Howard exit the rear driver's side of the Focus and enter the driver's side of the silver Fusion, while Williams entered the passenger's seat. Both vehicles then left the scene.

The black sedan, which was driven by Renee Gonzales, could then be seen coasting into the parking lot of a liquor store across the street before coming to a stop, police said.

Two women who had been in the Focus also testified in July to seeing a friend of Howard's, who they identified in the courtroom as Williams, shooting at a target neither could see.

Williams will be sentenced on Dec. 29 in the court of Judge William Alexander.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

