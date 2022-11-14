Read full article on original website
Kennewick Coffee Shop Closed Until Monday to Mourn Death of Owner
A wave of sadness is rushing through Tri-Cities as a popular local business mourns the death of its founder. Rockabilly Roasting Co. made the announcement on their official Facebook page that Travis Jordan died unexpectedly. Travis is survived by his wife, Laura, and their daughter, Penelope. In the statement, Laura wrote that the future of Rockabilly Roasting Company remains uncertain. For the time being, the business will be closed until at least Monday morning to allow the family to grieve during this unimaginable time.
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
Second fire at Tri-Cities RV Park destroys mobile home
KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Tuesday night, Nov. 15, fire crews returned to the same RV park where a fatal fire happened over the weekend. Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael said crews arrived at the Tri-Cities RV Park on the 7300 block of W Bonnie Ave to find a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames. He said two travel trailers...
Firefighters are in a heated competition this month for best and worst mustache
YAKIMA -- Local fire fighters are taking 'No shave November' seriously as they put away their razors to see who can grow the best, and worst mustache. Sunnyside and Yakima Fire District #5 started this competition last year. This year, firefighters across the valley, and even down in the tri-cities...
Cops On A Call Rescue Unrelated Person Heard Calling for Help
Kennewick Police rescue woman who'd fallen in the shower. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 16th, Kennewick Police were responding to a call at an apartment complex in the 900 block of West 5th. As they were returning to their patrol cars, around 12:15 AM, they were heading...
Kennewick Fire Department and residents respond to recent fires in mobile home park
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A fire at Tri-Cities RV destroyed three homes on Tuesday, just days after a fire killed an 8-year-old girl. Kennewick Fire Department is still investigating the cause of both fires in the park but stressed the importance of practicing fire safety during these upcoming winter months.
LGBQT debate in Tri-Cities schools is hurting kids, says one Tri-City Herald letter writer
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 11/16/2022
Family escapes garage fire in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the corner of E Parkview Blvd. and Elm Ave. around 5:00 p.m., Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department said in a Facebook livestream on November 15. According to Shearer, the fire began in the garage and...
Tri-Cities woman tried to be a Good Samaritan, then got carjacked at the mall
He pulled out a gun and ordered her to get out.
Yakima Police Following Leads But Still No Sign of Missing Boy
He's been missing since September 10 and still no sign whatsoever about what happened to a 5 year old boy from Yakima. Yakima Police say Lucian Mungia was last seen by his father in the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park. Police say as the search continues there's still no sign of any foul play and they have no answer as to what happened to the boy.
KPD, FBI, SWAT, Apprehend Juvenile Othello Shooting Suspects
It only took about 12 hours for two juvenile suspects to be apprehended for an alleged shooting. This image is of the Kennewick neighborhood where they were located. Man shot at Othello Pik A Pop early Wednesday morning. Othello Police reported a 25-year-old Grand Coulee man had been shot around...
133-Year-Old Business in Washington Closes Its Doors
Image Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Getty Images. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MartinsWallaWalla, BestLifeOnline, yaktrinews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
‘Older’ Gang Suspects Sought by KPD on Multiple Warrants
The Kennewick Police Department is looking for these two 'older' gang members. According to the KPD, their CAT, or Criminal Apprehension Team, is seeking to locate these two. The man is 48-year-old Christopher Oak, who goes by the gang nickname "Casper," and the woman is 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, who goes by the gang name of "Babydoll."
37 Years Later these bumps on East I-82 Near Benton City Are still there, Why?
If you’re from around these parts, you’re likely very familiar with the barrage of bumps on eastbound Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City at milepost 91.9. The bumps have been there since the late 80s and as of yet, the WSDOT hasn’t been able to find a way to completely remedy the problem. You could say, they keep hitting bumps in the road (sorry) when it comes to smoothing out the interstate.
Drivers should expect delays near Pasco Airport today
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOTEast) says drivers should expect delays near the Pasco Airport throughout the day on November, 17. Road crews will be repairing an expansion joint in the right eastbound lane of I-182.
UPDATE: Pilot okay after plane goes down in Franklin Co.
KAHLOTUS, Wash. – UPDATE: November 15, 3:24 p.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot is okay after their plane went down near Kahlotus. The pilot reported they had a problem with the engine, but was able to put the plane down in an open field. #FranklinCounty Sheriff’s Office responded to this crash. They say it was a single-pilot...
Benton County teenager crashed car while using cell phone
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A distracted teenager looked away from the road while driving with a group of people in their vehicle and lost control of the car on the outskirts of Kennewick on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were...
Traffic Alert | I-84 in Oregon reopens after crashes, icy roads cause hours-long closure
Some schools in Eastern Oregon were also closed by the icy weather.
Woman’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint near Columbia Center Mall
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An Arkansas man has been arrested for allegedly using a gun to steal a vehicle. Kennewick Police were called out to the 1300 block of N Columbia Center Blvd on Sunday evening, Nov 13, for a vehicle theft in progress. According to the victim, a man had taken her vehicle by force, using a handgun....
Truck Thief Busted While Spray-Painting Vehicle in Broad Daylight
Spray painting a vehicle, or 'rattle canning' is not unusual. Sometimes people use spray cans to apply primer before final painting. But in this case, KPD officers thought it was suspicious. Truck theft suspect caught spray painting the stolen vehicle. Friday, members of the Kennewick Police CAT, or Criminal Apprehension...
