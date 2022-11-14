NTSB: Crucial items recovered from Dallas air show crash

Investigators have recovered some crucial items as they look into the cause of Saturday's deadly air show crash in Dallas, they said at a Monday news conference.

While neither of the World War II-era planes involved in the crash at the Wings Over Dallas Air Show had a black box, the planes did have other devices which have been recovered.

"We recovered this morning an electronic flight display from the B-17 and a GPS navigational unit from the P-63," NTSB board member Michael Graham said. "Data that these types of units may have... would be things like GPS location, possible altitudes of the aircraft, and the airspeeds of the aircraft.

"The units from both aircraft were damaged during the accident," he said. "They're both being sent to the NTSB's recorder lab in Washington, DC, to determine whether data and relevant information can be recovered from both units."

Six people were killed in the crash -- Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Terry Barker, Len Root, Curtis Rowe and Craig Hutain.

Barker was a former Keller City Council member.

Graham said the investigation was just getting started and would be a lengthy one.

"A preliminary report of the accident is expected in four to six weeks," Graham said. "And a full investigation lasts 12 to 18 months before the final report is released."

