BREAKING: Chris Paul's Updated Injury Status For Suns-Heat Game

On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns are in Florida to face off with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, but they will remain without their All-Star point guard Chris Paul for the game.

The future Hall of Famer has been ruled out for his third straight contest due to a heel injury.

In ten games this season, he is averaging 9.5 points, 9.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

While he is not putting up massive numbers as he did early in his career, he is still the quarterback of their offense (and arguably the most important player on the team).

He left early (due to the injury) in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers (which they lost), and they went 1-1 in the other two games without him.

Coming into the night, the Suns have an 8-4 record in their first 12 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.

All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has been putting up big numbers with averages of 26.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.

Paul and Booker make up one of the best duos in the league.

As for the Heat, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak (two straight wins over the Charlotte Hornets), and come into the night with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games.

The slow start has been astonishing, considering they were the first seed in the Eastern Conference this past season (and made the Conference Finals).