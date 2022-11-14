ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Vermont increases minimum wage in 2023

Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

State officials tour NEK to discuss unspent ARPA funding

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of millions in federal pandemic recovery money is on the way to improve communities around Vermont. The $180 million in American Rescue Plan money was doled out on a per capita basis for projects including water, sewer, and broadband. But some rural towns, including in the Northeast Kingdom, are having trouble spending the cash.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Thursday Weathercast

When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. UVM Health Network officials say the organization lost tens of millions of dollars in fiscal year 2022, and on Thursday they released a plan to get back on track.
VERMONT STATE
mountaintimes.info

U.S. Attorney, Vermont Attorney General and Rutland Area NAACP to co-host ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum

Thursday, Nov. 17 — VIRTUAL — The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will co-host a Hate-Free Vermont forum in St. Albans and virtually on Nov. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This forum will be the third held in an ongoing series; previous 2022 Hate-Free Vermont forums have taken place in Rutland and Bennington.
RUTLAND, VT
thebobcatprowl.com

First Openly Trans Man Elected for Governor

New Hampshire has elected their first openly trans governor, claiming a victory for trans people everywhere. 26-year-old James Roesener will serve in the 22nd house district, ward 8 in Concord. “I believe that it is imperative that all individuals have the ability to thrive in New Hampshire. We need a...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

New report finds recreation plays outsize role in Vt. economy

When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. 1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. UVM Health Network reports $90M FY’22 loss. Updated: 2 hours ago. UVM Health...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hundreds meet in Burlington to seek housing crisis solutions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Housing professionals gathered in Burlington Wednesday to find solutions to the state’s housing crisis. The Vermont Statewide Housing Conference is the largest event of its kind in the state, with a record attendance this year of more than 400. Attendees included state legislators, housing developers, bankers, and advocates. The goal is to learn about the implications of this month’s election on housing and try to find innovative ways to address the crisis itself as well as other factors such as homelessness and discrimination.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has adopted some of the most restrictive cannabis advertising rules in the country — regulations that some entrepreneurs say could stifle small businesses hoping to grow in the fledgling market. Among the restrictions: All ads must be approved in advance by Vermont Cannabis Control...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

GOP holds tiny majority in New Hampshire House

DCF expands eligibility for emergency housing this winter. Work gets underway at Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project. Workers were on-site at the pit in downtown Burlington on Monday. Explosive balloons. Updated: 5 hours ago. Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's...
VERMONT STATE
CBS Boston

New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
Colchester Sun

A plant believed to be extinct in Vermont since 1908 has been rediscovered

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced on Tuesday that the purple crowberry, a diminutive alpine shrub last documented in Vermont in 1908, has been rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield. “This is an extraordinary find,” said Bob Popp, a botanist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “The purple crowberry is...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy