dakotanewsnow.com
Taking a look back at the 2022 severe weather season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We all know the weather in our area can get wild at times and that was absolutely the case during this severe weather season, especially the spring and early summer months. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service issued 340 severe thunderstorm and tornado...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen Salvation Army raises Red Kettle Campaign goal due to rising costs
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the Salvation Army, the holiday season doesn’t begin with a date on the calendar. It begins when the bells start to ring. As of last week, the Aberdeen Salvation Army’s Red Kettles have opened at five locations in town, including Ken’s, Kessler’s, Runnings, Hobby Lobby and Uptown Mall. The Walmart Red Kettle will open on November 19th.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford Aberdeen pediatricians see early spike of RSV
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at Sanford in Aberdeen say RSV is making the rounds early this year. Mikel Minor of Aberdeen is just 17 months old. He began coughing and running a fever in late October, but his symptoms eventually grew worse. ”Some of his breathing started...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to 2 house fires in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Fire crews in Brown County were busy Friday. According to the Brown County SD Office of Emergency Management, the department responded to two house fires. Officials were dispatched to the first home right before noon Friday. They found the Bath home fully engulfed. The...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities locate second person of interest in man’s disappearance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aberdeen police have located a man after offering a reward for information on his location. On Monday, the department asked for help to find 38-year old Kyle Three Legs, who they say is one of two people seen with Simon Deng on October 23, the same night Deng went missing.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Officials locate 1 of 2 people of interest in missing person case
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Just before 3:30 p.m. CT, Aberdeen Police announced one of two people of interest in a disappearance has been found. According to the Aberdeen Police Department, Simon D. Deng went missing from his residence in Aberdeen on Oct. 23. He was seen that evening with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Aberdeen police charge three in missing person case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen Police say they have charged three people they believe are connected to a missing person case. According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man accused of threatening officer with hatchet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man wanted for questioning in connection with an Aberdeen disappearance is in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of threatening a police officer with a hatchet. Sioux Falls Police arrested Joshua Ortley Monday afternoon. Court documents, filed this morning, say Ortley not only had...
KELOLAND TV
Man charged with 3 counts of rape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Aberdeen man is facing several rape charges, involving a child, in Beadle County. 46-year-old Steven Randow is charged with three counts of rape and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16. Court documents say the alleged crimes happened between September...
