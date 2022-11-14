Read full article on original website
Related
China threat vaults local issues onto centre stage in Taiwan elections
TAIPEI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's belligerence towards Taiwan and the future of the island's democracy are taking centre stage in campaigns ahead of local elections next week, a key test of the ruling party's support before a presidential vote in early 2024.
17 Asians Share The Most Messed-Up Way A Non-Asian Person Has Hit On Them, And I'm Actually Gagging
"His mother also apologized for not having chopsticks when serving me rice."
China reports 25,353 new COVID cases for Nov 17 vs 23,276 a day earlier
SHANGHAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China reported 25,353 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 17, of which 2,362 were symptomatic and 22,991 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.
What to watch on Friday at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The official events at the COP27 climate talks are winding down ahead of the scheduled end date on Friday, but the negotiations for a final deal are dragging on.
Comments / 0