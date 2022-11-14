Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Holiday celebrations this week in Hastings, Grand Island
HASTINGS, GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The holiday season is upon us with city celebrations kicking off this week in the tri-cities. On Thursday, the city of Hastings along with the Business Improvement District and Downtown Center Association will host its annual Celebration of Lights event. All the fun gets...
KSNB Local4
‘Turd Burglar’ looking to steal Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island native is bringing a service to the Tri-Cities that could help out residents in a “poopy” situation. Those in need of septic service now have another provider in Central Nebraska. The Turd Burglar is a company owned and operated by Kirt Pelster. He decided to bring his business back to Grand Island after more than 30 years in North Dakota.
Kearney Hub
Bravo: Minden Christmas Traditions Festival will begin Friday
MINDEN — The Christmas celebration in Minden centers on the town square. “When it comes to Minden being a Christmas City, it all revolves around the courthouse,” said Heather Riggleman, executive director of the Minden Chamber of Commerce. “They came up with the idea of lighting up the courthouse more than a hundred years ago. That’s been the theme since then — everything revolves around the Christmas lights and branding ourselves as a Christmas city.”
KSNB Local4
Another winner was picked in the Heartland United Way 25 Keys of Christmas event. Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remain. The opposition still ready and willing to oppose a casino in the cornfield near the intersection of Highway 281 and 42nd Street.
Kearney Hub
CPNRD's 106,000-acre plan would prevent a flood like July 2019
KEARNEY — The Central Platte Natural Resources District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a public open house to provide an update on the Elm-Turkey Creeks Watershed Flood Risk Reduction Plan. The meeting will be 5-7 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
NebraskaTV
Share the magic of Christmas as Season's Downtown in Hastings
KSNB Local4
Weekend review confirms results of Grand Island school board race
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A weekend review of the Nov. 8 election in Hall County appears to confirm that two write-in candidates beat two incumbents for two seats on the Grand Island School Board. Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet Monday released the final unofficial results of last week’s...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Casino moves forward but opposition still remains
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After the Hastings Planning Commission voted to recommend the passage of casino plans, the City Council took that recommendation and passed the measure by a vote of 6 to 2. Those opposed to the casino got their chance to make their case to the council. Even...
Kearney Hub
James 'Jim' Linder
Jim Linder, 64, of Loomis died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege with Pastors David Oldham, Murray Jones, and Reverend Gayle Dorn, officiating. Interment will follow the Moses Hill Cemetery in rural Phelps County.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino Resort looking to fill remaining openings
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Casino Resort is already in the hiring phase, as officials held a job fair at the Nebraska Department of Labor on Tuesday. People could fill out an application and directly talk to their potential supervisor about the role they were inquiring for.
KSNB Local4
Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
Kearney Hub
Student with BB gun pistol causes lockdown at Kearney High School
KEARNEY — Kearney High School entered a lockdown today after a report was made of a student in possession of a firearm. At 11:26 a.m. today, the school was placed in lockdown after receiving the report of a student with a firearm. The high school immediately followed established protocol and notified an on-duty Kearney Police Department School Resource Officer, who was already present at the school.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Hub
Minden antique store hosts grand opening event today, Friday, Saturday
MINDEN — A new Minden business will host a grand opening celebration this week. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hidden Treasures Antiques and More, 305 N. Minden Ave., will host a grand opening event 10...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man convicted for escape/hostage incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A jury Thursday convicted a Grand Island man for crimes committed during a hostage standoff in March near a Grand Island hospital. After a four day trial, Tyler Manka, 28, was convicted of kidnapping, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, burglary, terroristic threats and escape as a habitual criminal. These charges are all felonies.
News Channel Nebraska
KSNB Local4
Armed robbers steal around $4,000 from Grand Island business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating an armed robbery early Saturday morning. It happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Y & N Liquor on Broadwell Avenue. According to GIPD, an employee told officers that three younger-aged men wearing masks entered the store, brandished a handgun and...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central’s Waite becomes first Hastings girls wrestler to sign NLI
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For what is believed to be the first time in history, a Hastings-based high school girls wrestler signed a National Letter of Intent to compete in the sport at the college level Tuesday. Adams Central’s Kaley Waite signed to wrestle at Hastings College after competing in...
klkntv.com
Disturbing scam spreading through Nebraska claims your child was kidnapped
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A terrifying scam claiming your child has been abducted is on the rise across Nebraska. It’s gotten so bad that the Grand Island Police Department is sounding the alarm and sharing tips on how to protect yourself from becoming the next victim. Police say...
klkntv.com
