NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last season. The New Orleans Saints had a winning record in each of the last five seasons. Understandably high expectations ushered the franchises into the 2022 season. But as they prepare to meet Sunday in New Orleans, both the Rams (3-6) and the Saints (3-7) have been hampered significantly by injuries and desperately need a win if they hope to turn their seasons in a positive direction. ...

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO