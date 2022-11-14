Hopkinton’s Youth & Family Services is accepting grant applications from residents disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the town announced. In 2021, a $4 billion spending package was passed at the state level to invest in the commonwealth’s COVID-19 economic recovery. The legislation utilizes $2.55 billion in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and $1.45 billion in funding from the state budget surplus for fiscal year 2021. Hopkinton has been allocated a $90,000 grant by the commonwealth, which will allow the town to help residents who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO