Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Related
hopkintonindependent.com
Town announces pandemic economic recovery grants for residents
Hopkinton’s Youth & Family Services is accepting grant applications from residents disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the town announced. In 2021, a $4 billion spending package was passed at the state level to invest in the commonwealth’s COVID-19 economic recovery. The legislation utilizes $2.55 billion in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and $1.45 billion in funding from the state budget surplus for fiscal year 2021. Hopkinton has been allocated a $90,000 grant by the commonwealth, which will allow the town to help residents who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
hopkintonindependent.com
Permit in place, plans for 83 East Main development move forward
Plans for an open space mixed-use development (OSMUD) at the site of a historic house at 83 East Main Street are moving forward after clarification from town officials that the developer already has a permit noting that the proper infrastructure exists for water and sewer to serve it. Developer Roy MacDowell hopes to begin construction in the late winter or early spring.
hopkintonindependent.com
Select Board roundup: Altaeros TIF moves forward; Friends’ Click recognized
At Tuesday’s Select Board meeting, Town Manager Norman Khumalo presented the board with a draft of a tax increment financing agreement intended to encourage Altaeros Energies to relocate its headquarters to South Street. The supported voted unanimously to move the TIF forward. It eventually will require support from Town...
hopkintonindependent.com
HHS cross country teams qualify for D1 all-state meet
The Hopkinton High School boys and girls cross country teams both finished fourth at the Division 1B meet Friday in Wrentham, earning spots in this Saturday’s Division 1 all-state meet in Devens. Sophomore Elyse Srodowa finished second overall in the girls 5K race in 18 minutes, 25 seconds, holding...
hopkintonindependent.com
Monika Lee, 83
Monika (Franz) Lee, 83, of Hopkinton passed away on Nov. 11 at home surrounded by her family. Monika was born Feb. 23, 1939, to Dr. Anselm and Dagmar Franz in Dessau, Germany. She lived for a short time at a U.S.-occupied base after World War II and immigrated to the United States at age 7. In 1959, Monika very proudly gained full U.S. citizenship.
hopkintonindependent.com
Arrests/Police Log, Nov. 15 edition
10:09 p.m. On West Main Street, Officers Robert Ekross and Cody Normandin and Sergeant Aaron O’Neil arrested Andrea Magalhaes Aquino, 41, of 12 Valley Street, Blackstone, on a warrant and also charged her with failure to yield at intersection, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle and no inspection sticker. POLICE...
hopkintonindependent.com
HHS boys soccer holds on to win state semifinal, 4-3
The Hopkinton High School boys soccer team survived a late charge by Bedford to hold on for a 4-3 win in Tuesday’s Division 2 state semifinal, setting off a celebration amid falling snow in Leominster. The Hillers improved to 19-1-2 on the season and moved on to the state...
hopkintonindependent.com
Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, Nov. 16
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Hopkinton High School boys soccer team survived a late charge by Bedford to hold...
Comments / 0