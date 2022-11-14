ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

State officials tour NEK to discuss unspent ARPA funding

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of millions in federal pandemic recovery money is on the way to improve communities around Vermont. The $180 million in American Rescue Plan money was doled out on a per capita basis for projects including water, sewer, and broadband. But some rural towns, including in the Northeast Kingdom, are having trouble spending the cash.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Balint and Welch donate FTX campaign contributions to charity

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Both Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint and U.S. Senator-elect Peter Welch will donate the campaign contributions they received from a cryptocurrency executive whose exchange declared bankruptcy last week. Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX sent Balint and Welch $2,900 each. Balint is giving her share to the Committee on...
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies

MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont increases minimum wage in 2023

Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hundreds meet in Burlington to seek housing crisis solutions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Housing professionals gathered in Burlington Wednesday to find solutions to the state’s housing crisis. The Vermont Statewide Housing Conference is the largest event of its kind in the state, with a record attendance this year of more than 400. Attendees included state legislators, housing developers, bankers, and advocates. The goal is to learn about the implications of this month’s election on housing and try to find innovative ways to address the crisis itself as well as other factors such as homelessness and discrimination.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New report finds recreation plays outsize role in Vt. economy

When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. 1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area. Muslim Vermonters now have the chance to access the food they need in an easy way. UVM Health Network reports $90M FY’22 loss. Updated: 2 hours ago. UVM Health...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Town officials resign in Chelsea, following heated town meeting

Kids VT is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It’s called Vermont Visionaries. A new report by the American Lung Association shows how Vermont’s low rate of lung cancer screenings could be leading to needless deaths. Man...
CHELSEA, VT
NECN

New Hampshire Republicans React to Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid

Promising to bring "true glory to the nation," former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will be a presidential candidate in 2024. Republicans in "First In The Nation" New Hampshire were watching. Reaction was mixed. There was “never Trump", like former NH GOP Chair Fergus Cullen. “You...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Reaction from NH Republicans mixed as Trump announces presidential bid

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign from Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Tuesday night, but the reaction from Republicans in New Hampshire is mixed. Trump also filed the official paperwork Tuesday night. If successful, he would become the second person to serve two non-consecutive...
FLORIDA STATE
Boston Globe

The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont

A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area

When the weather dips, Ray Colton’s business heats up. UVM Health Network officials say the organization lost tens of millions of dollars in fiscal year 2022, and on Thursday they released a plan to get back on track. State officials tour NEK to discuss unspent ARPA funding. Updated: 2...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. Electric Co-Op files for rate hike in electric bills

Killington slopes get FIS greenlight for World Cup races. A new documentary debuts Thursday on HBO Max called “Santa Camp,” and it features a central Vermont mom and son. Good help can be hard to find nowadays. But one pet feed store in Williston has an employee so versatile and friendly, other companies could only dream of having her on their teams.
VERMONT STATE

