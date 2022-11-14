Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Vermont party leaders, analysts sound off on Trump 2024 presidential campaign announcement
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Former president Donald Trump has officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. The announcement comes on the heels of the midterm elections and a mostly Democratic sweep of offices across Vermont. NBC5 spoke with political analyst Matt Dickinson from Middlebury College following the announcement. Dickinson said the...
WCAX
State officials tour NEK to discuss unspent ARPA funding
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of millions in federal pandemic recovery money is on the way to improve communities around Vermont. The $180 million in American Rescue Plan money was doled out on a per capita basis for projects including water, sewer, and broadband. But some rural towns, including in the Northeast Kingdom, are having trouble spending the cash.
WMUR.com
Recount in New Hampshire House race ends in tie, with control of chamber at stake
CONCORD, N.H. — A tie vote in a recount Wednesday could lead to a tied New Hampshire House of Representatives. The recount for a seat representing Rochester's Ward 4 ended with the Republican and Democratic candidates each winning 970 votes. The outcome of the race could still change. Ballots...
House candidate wins by one vote
Every vote really does matter. The saying was displayed in New Hampshire, with a recount showing the candidate who trailed on Election Day winning her state House seat by one vote.
WCAX
Balint and Welch donate FTX campaign contributions to charity
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Both Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint and U.S. Senator-elect Peter Welch will donate the campaign contributions they received from a cryptocurrency executive whose exchange declared bankruptcy last week. Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX sent Balint and Welch $2,900 each. Balint is giving her share to the Committee on...
Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?
By 2017, the Vermont sales tax resulted in $1.3 billion in annual retail sales — 4% of Vermont’s economy — leaking across the border to New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies
MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
WCAX
Vermont increases minimum wage in 2023
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont's only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years. As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue.
NHPR
Recount flips N.H. House seat to Democrats, trimming GOP margin in State House
A recount in a New Hampshire House race has narrowed Republicans' already slim partisan advantage in the Legislature. Democrat Maxine Mosley finished 23 votes behind Republican incumbent Larry Gagne on Election Day, but after Monday’s recount, in which she picked up two votes and Gagne lost 22, she eked out a one-vote win.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says midterm election results showed voters wanted to veer away from extremism
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu said Americans used the midterms as a way to fix the extremism the country faces. During an appearance on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, the governor emphasized that we are all fighting the same fight. >> Full New Hampshire election results. Now that...
WCAX
Hundreds meet in Burlington to seek housing crisis solutions
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Housing professionals gathered in Burlington Wednesday to find solutions to the state’s housing crisis. The Vermont Statewide Housing Conference is the largest event of its kind in the state, with a record attendance this year of more than 400. Attendees included state legislators, housing developers, bankers, and advocates. The goal is to learn about the implications of this month’s election on housing and try to find innovative ways to address the crisis itself as well as other factors such as homelessness and discrimination.
WCAX
New report finds recreation plays outsize role in Vt. economy
When the weather dips, Ray Colton's business heats up.
WCAX
Town officials resign in Chelsea, following heated town meeting
Kids VT is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It's called Vermont Visionaries. A new report by the American Lung Association shows how Vermont's low rate of lung cancer screenings could be leading to needless deaths.
NECN
New Hampshire Republicans React to Trump's 2024 Presidential Bid
Promising to bring "true glory to the nation," former President Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that he will be a presidential candidate in 2024. Republicans in "First In The Nation" New Hampshire were watching. Reaction was mixed. There was “never Trump", like former NH GOP Chair Fergus Cullen. “You...
Orange County sheriff’s race to get recount
Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak, trailing in his bid for reelection as county sheriff by less than 1%, is petitioning the court for a recount of the recent election results. Read the story on VTDigger here: Orange County sheriff’s race to get recount.
WMUR.com
Reaction from NH Republicans mixed as Trump announces presidential bid
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former President Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign from Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Tuesday night, but the reaction from Republicans in New Hampshire is mixed. Trump also filed the official paperwork Tuesday night. If successful, he would become the second person to serve two non-consecutive...
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
WCAX
1st-of-its kind program to help feed Muslims in Burlington area
When the weather dips, Ray Colton's business heats up. UVM Health Network officials say the organization lost tens of millions of dollars in fiscal year 2022, and on Thursday they released a plan to get back on track.
WCAX
Vt. Electric Co-Op files for rate hike in electric bills
Killington slopes get FIS greenlight for World Cup races. A new documentary debuts Thursday on HBO Max called "Santa Camp," and it features a central Vermont mom and son. Good help can be hard to find nowadays. But one pet feed store in Williston has an employee so versatile and friendly, other companies could only dream of having her on their teams.
How Family-Owned Vermont Rail System Became the Little Economic Engine That Could
A light morning fog was just burning off as Vermont Rail System engineer Justin Gibbs eased the throttle forward on locomotive VTR-210 and motored the freight train across a tangle of track crisscrossing the Rutland rail yard. With its bells clanging and horns blowing, the 250,000-pound diesel locomotive slowly rumbled north onto the main line toward Middlebury.
