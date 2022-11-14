Cape Coral Residents upset over hurricane debris burning site

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Neighbors in Northwest Cape Coral are getting frustrated with the city’s hurricane debris site located near Burnt Store Rd and Diplomat.

They say the same lot was used after Irma, and they expected it with Ian, but it’s different.

“I don’t really like looking at it but I understand it,“ says Tim Fisher from Cape Coral. “The burning I don’t understand.”

City officials say they had the land inspected by Florida Forest Service before they started allowing its contractors to burn.

The city says its hours of operation are approximately from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but neighbors say it burns through out the night.

The smoke and the debris from the fire does concern me,” says Fisher.

Fisher’s neighbors say they have a hard time sleeping knowing no one is supervising the burn through the night.

Officials with the City of Cape Coral say the vegetative hurricane debris that does not get grounded into mulch is what they are burning there. They also say it’s being monitored by an air curtain incinerator.

“The ACI continues to receive periodic inspections from the Florida Forest Service, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to ensure rules and regulations are followed,” says Kaitlyn Pearson, Cape Coral Public Information Officer.

The city plans to have it continue operating until the debris is gone.