ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida republicans fear party divide over DeSantis, Trump 2024 ambitions

By Dave Elias
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rHiLO_0jAjHv0d00

Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday night that he’s running for president in 2024.

There’s fear among many Republicans that Governor Ron DeSantis may ultimately also decide to run, and many republican voters say that would put them in a tough spot.

Democrat Charlie Crist prodded DeSantis during an October debate to answer whether or not he intended to serve four years as governor if he was elected.

It was a question that DeSantis refused to answer when asked twice.

Republican Political Consultant Terry Miller said he doesn’t believe people would be surprised if Ron DeSantis files to run for president in 2024, giving GOP voters choices.

“I think republicans are going to have a choice. They’re going to have a choice of possibly Donald Trump or possibly Ron DeSantis and a whole slew of other possible candidates,” Miller noted.

While some voters don’t believe it will happen, others are hoping that both men will join forces and DeSantis would agree to become Trump’s running mate.

Republican State Committeewoman JoAnn DeBartolo feels like Trump and DeSantis going head to head would divide the party, and she and many other leaders would be caught in the middle.

“It does put us in a tough spot. Especially the leaders in the party that have been the county chair like me for Donald Trump in 2016 and also the representative in Collier County for Ron DeSantis,” DeBartolo pointed out.

Former President Trump will likely announce his intentions Tuesday night at 9 PM from his Mar- a-Lago home.

If Ron DeSantis jumps into the race, Florida law says elected officials seeking a federal, state or local office while serving in a current one must resign. Not doing so would result in an automatic resignation 10 days after the candidate qualifies.

Comments / 2

Related
floridianpress.com

Why DeSantis Shouldn't run for President

If you remember when gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis was down a whopping 7-points in November of 2018 to Democrat Andrew Gillum, the rising new star in the Democrat party. DeSantis at the time went to President Donald Trump and asked for his endorsement. Trump delivered and took him under his...
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

Suarez speaks up on ‘disinformation’ causing the red wave in Florida 2022 elections

City of Miami mayor, Francis Suarez, hits back at former White House secretary for claiming Latinos were being swayed by disinformation in the 2022 elections. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez responded to former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s claim that there’s a massive disinformation problem in Latin media which contributed to the Republic Party’s sweeping win in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

South Florida Democrats call for rethinking strategy

An historic pummeling has some rethinking on-the-ground strategy. In South Florida, long considered a Democratic stronghold, the lopsided results for the other team come with a particular burn. Palm Beach County broke for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis by nearly 3 percentage points, even though Palm Beach Democrats outnumber Republicans by...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Three New Judges

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced three judicial appointments: one to the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court, and one to the DeSoto County Court. Dustin Anderson, of New Port Richey, to serve as Judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court. Anderson has served as...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Florida’s teachers face changing landscape

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis earlier this year persuaded lawmakers to enact legislation that restricts how teachers educate students in the state’s public schools and colleges. Teachers can now be sued for making students feel uncomfortable. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Florida adopted several bills that impact how — and...
FLORIDA STATE
flcourier.com

DeSantis’ voter fraud suspect was issued new voter ID

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly touted the arrests of about 20 people he said registered and voted illegally in 2020. But months later, at least two of the people arrested are still on Florida’s voter rolls. Nathaniel Singleton, who is ineligible to vote because of a second-degree...
FLORIDA STATE
flaglerlive.com

Florida Voters Reject Additional Property Tax Breaks or Ending Constitutional Revision Commission

Florida voters rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state’s Constitution Revision Commission. The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. All three were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
34K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy