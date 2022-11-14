Read full article on original website
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home tops sales at $5.4 million
A home in Ocean View tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Robert Pappas, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8347 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Sheila Cloonen, trustees, of Palmer, Texas, for $5,445,000. Built in 2010, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,512 square feet of living area. It sold for $6.5 million in 2021.
Longboat Observer
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel
Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
sarasotamagazine.com
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
Harmful red tide emerges along Florida coastline after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Red tide, or a harmful bloom of algae, is harming Florida beaches and marine life after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through the Sunshine State.
usf.edu
Sarasota County adds Hurricane Ian makeup days to the academic calendar
Sarasota County students will attend classes for an additional two days to make up for days lost to Hurricane Ian. The extra school days are Jan. 9 and March 20, which were previously scheduled as professional days for teachers and staff. The dates fall on the Mondays after the winter...
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
fox13news.com
LARPing live at the Sarasota Medieval Fair
The Sarasota Medieval Fair is back this November in Myakka City. The 18th annual festival is back in its new location this year at the Woods at Mallaranny, and features the familiar family friendly fun and themed characters.
The Daily South
This Historic Florida Inn Has Perfected The Art Of An Old-Fashioned Christmas
There are no commercial flights to Boca Grande, Florida, and there probably never will be. Arriving on Gasparilla Island by car offers the first lesson in how you will spend your time there—in low gear. Normally, moving at 35 miles per hour would feel like steering through molasses to me, but driving into the village, I actually wanted to dip below the speed limit. I felt a tingle in the air, something charged but relaxed at the same time, and it immediately seemed disrespectful to race onto the golf cart-laden streets. I’m not the only one who feels that way.
Red tide causing high risk of respiratory irritation in Manatee, Sarasota counties
A number of beaches from Manatee to Sarasota Counties are under a moderate to high risk of respiratory irritation due to harmful red tide algal blooms, according to recent data from the National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science (NCCOS).
Longboat Observer
Bath & Racquet Club redevelopment wins final approval
For half a century, the Bath & Racquet Club had been an integral part of Sarasota’s south side. Closed since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, new owner Sarasota Springs LLC has cleared the final approval hurdle and redevelopment of the 13.42-acre site just off South Tamiami Trail could begin within weeks.
Roofing company makes good on promise to fix Port Charlotte veteran's roof
One week ago, Fox 4 introduced you to a retired Lt. Col. struggling to find any help to fix his roof tarp after Nicole.
srqmagazine.com
Local Non-Profit's Opening Sells Out with Keynote by Ashley Judd
Resilient Retreat, a new Sarasota non-profit providing free and confidential support for survivors of abuse, first responders and helping professionals, recently celebrated the pinnacle of its grand opening events: a sold-out luncheon with keynote speaker, actress and humanitarian Ashley Judd. Held on Thursday, November 3, this highly anticipated community event included a ceremonial ribbon cutting, a VIP sponsor reception and a booking signing by Ms. Judd. More than 500 attendees joined together for a magnificent, tented luncheon on the retreat’s 84 acres of conservation land. The event included remarks by Resilient Retreat Founder and Board Chair Dr. Sidney Turner and Executive Director Lisa Intagliata, a live auction and a special keynote address by Ms. Judd, who spoke of her own personal story of healing and resiliency. The luncheon came on the heels of the non-profit’s recent Campus Building Dedication and Open House, which took place on Tuesday, October 18. Free and open to the public, the event drew a wide audience from the Greater Sarasota community. Event highlights included guided tours of the center’s new facilities, a sage ceremony and the placement of a time capsule. Attendees also experienced samplings from the center’s interdisciplinary programming, including neurofeedback, yoga, equine and animal therapies, art and music therapies and much more. In addition to its individual participant programs, Resilient Retreat provides community trainings on trauma for corporations, businesses, non-profits and non-governmental agencies. Immediately following Hurricane Ian, the team quickly ramped up its efforts with increased trainings to provide much-needed mental health support for community partners. These efforts included sessions for the community sponsored by The Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation and the Sarasota County School District, among others.
srqmagazine.com
All Hail the New Wink Wink Modern Lounge Menu
It’s flirty, it’s fun, it’s mid-century modern, elevated tiki bar bliss. Yes, there’s something special happening at Wink Wink Modern Lounge, the restaurant connected with the Rosemary District’s Sarasota Modern Hotel, and judging by its new menu, we’re all in for a long love affair.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Community Fund hires its first director
Adrienne Bookhamer had no experience in family welfare when she took a position overseeing adoptions in Jefferson County, Colorado, outside Denver, in 1997. She would go on to spend 25 years connecting babies, kids and teenagers with families, first in a county government role and later with nonprofits. When she moved to Florida at the onset of the pandemic, settling in Lakewood Ranch, she commuted to Tampa for two years, running a nonprofit adoption services organization there.
Hillsborough Commissioner Wants Courthouse Room Named for Andrew Warren
Motion to name room for suspended state attorney occurs in last session under Democrats' control
srqmagazine.com
New Brewery Coming to UTC
Local beer lovers, rejoice! Fat Point Brewing is coming to University Town Center (UTC) in Sarasota. The craft brewery originally founded in Punta Gorda will produce and serve its flavorful and original beers from a 2,500-square-foot venue in the West District at UTC. The new brewery, taproom and restaurant will be located along Cattlemen Rd. between Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar and Ford’s Garage. The new location will enhance the emerging nightlife scene taking root along the Cattlemen corridor. The menu will offer coastal-inspired bar fare that’s sure to please everyone, and beer drinkers will be able to find everything from Fat Point’s flagship ale, Big Boca, to site-exclusive small batches. Fat Point gets its name from Punta Gorda, which literally means “Fat Point” or the area where the pristine waters of Peace River and Gasparilla Sound meet. Since first launching in 2012, the Brewery has won critical acclaim for its original beers inspired by the Southwest Florida region. Fat Point’s Bru Man Chu, a Belgian Trippel; its rye IPA, Ryeght Angle; and Oatmeal Stout won gold, silver and bronze medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championship and Best Florida Beer Championships. Benderson Development’s UTC is a premier mixed-use destination off I-75 and University Parkway on the border of Sarasota and Manatee counties. Spanning over 4 million square feet, the property features more than 250 specialty stores, 80-plus restaurants, three hotels and over 250,000 square feet of premier office space. Fat Point Brewery is among an exciting lineup of new bars and restaurants coming to UTC. Other new additions to the dining scene include Rocco’s Tacos and Tequila Bar; Yard House; farm-to-fork concept Naked Farmer; Orlando’s famed Foxtail Coffee Co; 3Natives Acai and Juicery; locally owned Anna Maria Oyster Bar; Boston-area staple Kelly’s Roast Beef; acai and coffee shop Raining Berries; and The Breakfast Company.
Photos show contaminated water plaguing southwest Florida
Aerial photos revealed massive plumes of red tide stretching along much of southwest Florida's coast days after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over the state.
After 36 Years, Primo Ristorante in Sarasota says “Goodbye”
From Primo Chef/Owner, Maurizio Colluci – To all our Friends, Guests, and Amazing Employees… I would like to thank you for 36 years of great business and memories. Today, Sunday November 13, 2022, is our last day of operation. It is a hard and an emotional decision, but...
Englewood residents claim Ian debris dump endangers protected tortoises
At one point there were only a few dozen piles of Ian-related debris rising above an Englewood neighborhood near Buchan airport.
Longboat Observer
Renovated Linger Lodge RV Park reopens in east Bradenton
After a week at Linger Lodge RV Park, Tina Naulton decided to make the park her home for the next six months. Naulton, who is from Maine, was so impressed with the renovated park that she has chosen to live there while working as a travel nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
