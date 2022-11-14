ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Virginia McLaurin, who danced with the Obamas, dies at 113

OLNEY, Md. (AP) — Virginia McLaurin, the centenarian who danced excitedly with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during a 2016 White House visit, has died. She was 113. McLaurin's son, Felipe Cardoso Jr., said Tuesday that she died early Monday at her home in Olney, Maryland.
OLNEY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy