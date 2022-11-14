UVA shooting suspect was on police radar before shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The man accused of killing three people and wounding two others at the University of Virginia (UVA) was the focus of a “threat assessment” months before the shooting.

In a press conference Monday morning, UVA police chief Timothy Longo said Christopher Darnell Jones Jr, 22, was cited for a concealed weapons violation outside of Charlottesville in 2021.

According to Longo, it is the protocol for citations like such to be reported to the University. However, the situation was not revealed until Jones was investigated for reports of a gun on campus in September 2022.

The chief said the report came from a person unaffiliated with the University.

Longo added that — to the best of the university’s knowledge — the person never saw Jones in possession of a gun and the comment, “was not made in conjunction with any threats.” Longo said that university police did not contact Jones at the time.

Jones was also involved in a hazing investigation on campus that was dropped after witnesses failed to cooperate.

As of Monday evening, the motive behind the deadly shooting remains unclear.

The three deceased victims, Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, and at least one of the other wounded victims, were all members of the UVA football team. 8News has learned Jones was also on the football team as a Freshman in 2018, but never appeared in any games. He has not been on a roster since then.

